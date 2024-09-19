Concerned neighbours alerted police about child in soiled nappy on Stirling road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concerned neighbours alerted police about child in soiled nappy on Stirling road

Sandra Christ was drinking at a neighbour's home while neighbours dealt with the children she should have been caring for.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Sandra Christ
Sandra Christ.

Concerned neighbours called police about vulnerable children in a Stirling street as the woman caring for them got drunk inside a house.

Sandra Christ, 23, had been drinking at a neighbour’s house after the electricity supply to her own property had been cut off.

At Stirling Sheriff Court, a fiscal depute said: “At around 10pm (a witness) contacted police due to hearing screaming coming from that address and due to her concerns for the children.

“(Another witness) was in her living room. She observed a young child wearing only a nappy in the road.”

The child tried to run away as the woman approached but she was able to catch up.

The prosecutor said: “She saw (the child) was wearing a nappy and that it had not been changed for some time.

“She walked towards the address in the hopes that the accused would come.

“For 10 minutes, no one came looking, therefore police were contacted.”

A short time later a second child was spotted outside the house by another neighbour, who quickly got dressed and went to search for the youngster.

Police were called due to their being “a great deal of concern”.

Window smash threat

Officers attended and found Christ smelling of alcohol.

She began to shout and swear, telling onlookers: “You all better watch – your windows are getting done.”

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said Christ was “thoroughly ashamed” by her actions.

He said she had had a troubled upbringing, with alcohol problems going back to her teenage years.

“What happens at this time is that she relies on benefits and she had no money so the electricity had run out

“Her neighbour invited her to stay there… which she accepted.

“The neighbour has difficulty with alcohol and then being in the same house Miss Christ has fallen back into old ways.”

Christ, of Raploch, had previously admitted neglecting three children under the age of five between May 3 and 5 this year.

She also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on May 5.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney noted Christ’s background issues and placed her on a structured deferred sentence.

