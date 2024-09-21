Arrested Fife man slammed for police stab threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Arrested Fife man slammed for police stab threats

At one point during George Bowe’s tirade he told a constable he would kill all his family.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Police Station
Bowe's abuse continued into Dunfermline police station.

A Fife man told police officers he would follow them home after their shifts and stab them.

At one point during George Bowe’s appalling tirade he told a constable he would kill all of his family.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, a sheriff told the 55-year-old his behaviour was “absolutely disgraceful”.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court that on May 6 this year, Bowe and a woman were arguing over money and she called police.

He was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station and while en route, he threatened to stab a police officer.

Bowe then stated: “You are for it, specky, baldy pr**k, you are dead.

“I will follow you home after your shift and stab you.

“I have already done two sergeants – stab, stab, stab”.

The fiscal said Bowe continued making threats at the police station to another officer and said: “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to follow you home and stab you.

“I’m going to kill all your family as well.”

Uncooperative

He was taken to an interview room and made further threats so was put in a cell.

He refused to leave when later attempts were made to interview him and he became abusive, jumping off the cell mattress and saying, “f**k off you baldy c**t”.

After officers left, Bowe shouted through the hatch “f**k off or I will spit”.

Bowe, of Forth View, Kincardine, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and attempting to pervert the course of justice by refusing to leave his cell to have finger prints, a photograph and DNA sample taken.

He admitted a third charge of breaching a bail condition by later contacting the woman with whom he had been arguing.

‘Difficulties’ with police

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said apologetic Bowe’s social work report was relatively positive but gives a background to “difficulties” he has had with the police, which had a “significant” impact on his health.

The solicitor said Bowe advised he reacted to police as his partner told them she did not want him arrested.

Ms Harley said the bail breach came about because he was concerned about his partner, who has a health condition.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Bowe: “Your conduct towards police officers was absolutely disgraceful” and sentenced him to 180 hours of unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Spewing hatred and casino glassing
The money taken was used to buy cryptocurrency. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee woman blamed partying drug users for cryptocurrency money laundering
Shotgun
Fife teacher with illegal antique double-barrelled shotgun denied it was for self-defence
Lewis Sivewright.
Dundee apprentice on register for unwanted kiss outside Aura nightclub
Sophie Henvey and Keenan Donaldson
Pair found guilty of frenzied attack in Blairgowrie stairwell that left victim 'covered in…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Self-pitying rapist jailed
sam Sharma
Shop worker faces deportation after sex attack on girl, 14, in Dundee
Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee
Woman in court accused of 'murder' of 97-year-old in Dundee
Vimal Verma
Manager faces prison for setting fire to Perthshire hotel
Ewan Morrison
Fife abuser stabbed mattress beside partner's head over his Norwegian barmaid affair