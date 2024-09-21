Arrested Fife man slammed for police stab threats

A Fife man told police officers he would follow them home after their shifts and stab them.

At one point during George Bowe’s appalling tirade he told a constable he would kill all of his family.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, a sheriff told the 55-year-old his behaviour was “absolutely disgraceful”.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court that on May 6 this year, Bowe and a woman were arguing over money and she called police.

He was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station and while en route, he threatened to stab a police officer.

Bowe then stated: “You are for it, specky, baldy pr**k, you are dead.

“I will follow you home after your shift and stab you.

“I have already done two sergeants – stab, stab, stab”.

The fiscal said Bowe continued making threats at the police station to another officer and said: “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to follow you home and stab you.

“I’m going to kill all your family as well.”

Uncooperative

He was taken to an interview room and made further threats so was put in a cell.

He refused to leave when later attempts were made to interview him and he became abusive, jumping off the cell mattress and saying, “f**k off you baldy c**t”.

After officers left, Bowe shouted through the hatch “f**k off or I will spit”.

Bowe, of Forth View, Kincardine, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and attempting to pervert the course of justice by refusing to leave his cell to have finger prints, a photograph and DNA sample taken.

He admitted a third charge of breaching a bail condition by later contacting the woman with whom he had been arguing.

‘Difficulties’ with police

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said apologetic Bowe’s social work report was relatively positive but gives a background to “difficulties” he has had with the police, which had a “significant” impact on his health.

The solicitor said Bowe advised he reacted to police as his partner told them she did not want him arrested.

Ms Harley said the bail breach came about because he was concerned about his partner, who has a health condition.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Bowe: “Your conduct towards police officers was absolutely disgraceful” and sentenced him to 180 hours of unpaid work.

