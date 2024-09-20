Dundee apprentice on register for unwanted kiss outside Aura nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee apprentice on register for unwanted kiss outside Aura nightclub

Lewis Sivewright admitted the sexual assault and has now been placed under supervision.

By Ross Gardiner
Lewis Sivewright.
Lewis Sivewright at Dundee Sheriff Court.

An apprentice from Dundee has been placed on the sex offenders register after taking hold of a woman’s face and kissing her against her will.

Lewis Sivewright admitted carrying out the sexual assault last October.

Outside Aura, Sivewright, of Perth Road in Dundee, planted an unwanted kiss on the woman’s mouth after they had been chatting about wristbands to access the club.

The 21-year-old was apprehended by nearby police officers and now finds himself under supervision.

Unwanted kiss

Fiscal depute Lana Norrie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “This was around 10.30pm on October 21 2023.

“(The complainer) had been at Aura nightclub on South Ward Road.

“The accused had been outside Aura nightclub with a friend.

“The accused engaged in discussions with (the complainer) – there were discussions around getting wristbands to access the club.”

Aura nightclub in Dundee.
Aura nightclub. Image: DC Thomson

Ms Norrie added: “The accused has then gone on to continue speaking and has been making attempts such as for the accused to give (the complainer) a kiss.

“The accused has then tried to take hold of (the complainer’s) face, turned (her) face towards him and kissed her on the mouth.

“Police were outside. They were alerted by a staff member.”

‘Card well and truly marked’

Sivewright’s solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “Mr Sivewright had been out with friends, he had been drinking.

“When he came across (the complainer), there had been some banter involved.

“He had been given her Snapchat details. When leaving her, he asked for a kiss.

“It’s probably something that wouldn’t have happened had he not had alcohol that night.

“He’s someone who is not a stupid person.

“I hope My Lord will consider this at the lower end of the scale.

“He knows this isn’t going away – his card has well and truly been marked.”

On register

Sivewright previously pled guilty to sexually assaulting the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He admitted that on October 21 last year at South Ward Road, he took hold of the woman’s face, turned her head towards him and kissed her on the mouth.

Sentencing had been deferred for him to meet with social workers.

Sheriff John Rafferty imposed nine months of supervision and placed Sivewright on the sex offenders register for as long.

