Dundee apprentice on register for unwanted kiss outside Aura nightclub

An apprentice from Dundee has been placed on the sex offenders register after taking hold of a woman’s face and kissing her against her will.

Lewis Sivewright admitted carrying out the sexual assault last October.

Outside Aura, Sivewright, of Perth Road in Dundee, planted an unwanted kiss on the woman’s mouth after they had been chatting about wristbands to access the club.

The 21-year-old was apprehended by nearby police officers and now finds himself under supervision.

Unwanted kiss

Fiscal depute Lana Norrie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “This was around 10.30pm on October 21 2023.

“(The complainer) had been at Aura nightclub on South Ward Road.

“The accused had been outside Aura nightclub with a friend.

“The accused engaged in discussions with (the complainer) – there were discussions around getting wristbands to access the club.”

Ms Norrie added: “The accused has then gone on to continue speaking and has been making attempts such as for the accused to give (the complainer) a kiss.

“The accused has then tried to take hold of (the complainer’s) face, turned (her) face towards him and kissed her on the mouth.

“Police were outside. They were alerted by a staff member.”

‘Card well and truly marked’

Sivewright’s solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “Mr Sivewright had been out with friends, he had been drinking.

“When he came across (the complainer), there had been some banter involved.

“He had been given her Snapchat details. When leaving her, he asked for a kiss.

“It’s probably something that wouldn’t have happened had he not had alcohol that night.

“He’s someone who is not a stupid person.

“I hope My Lord will consider this at the lower end of the scale.

“He knows this isn’t going away – his card has well and truly been marked.”

On register

Sivewright previously pled guilty to sexually assaulting the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He admitted that on October 21 last year at South Ward Road, he took hold of the woman’s face, turned her head towards him and kissed her on the mouth.

Sentencing had been deferred for him to meet with social workers.

Sheriff John Rafferty imposed nine months of supervision and placed Sivewright on the sex offenders register for as long.

