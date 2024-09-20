Dundee woman blamed partying drug users for cryptocurrency money laundering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman blamed partying drug users for cryptocurrency money laundering

Natalie Elliot was found guilty of acquiring and concealing dirty money.

By Ross Gardiner
The money taken was used to buy cryptocurrency. Image: Shutterstock
The money taken was used to buy cryptocurrency. Image: Shutterstock

A money launderer from Dundee, who transferred hundreds of pounds from a cruel bank scam into cryptocurrency, has failed in a bid to blame unknown drug users attending round-the-clock parties at her former city home.

Natalie Elliot appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of possessing and concealing criminal money obtained in a bank scam.

Hundreds of pounds were transferred into her account before being used to buy cryptocurrency, which disappeared into an untraceable digital wallet.

Shortly before the fraud took place, Elliot opened multiple accounts with various banks.

The former cocaine addict said her old home in Dundee was used for drug-fuelled parties and unknown drug users were regularly in her home.

Her bid to blame one of them for pinching bank details she had stuffed in a kitchen drawer failed.

Money trail

After a joint minute of evidence was agreed, prosecutor Michael Robertson was not required to call any witnesses.

It was agreed Elliot opened a Natwest bank account in June 2020 and closed it that August.

In July 2020, a woman fell victim to a scam in which someone phoned her pretending to be from her bank and £900 was payed by her into Elliot’s Natwest account.

Elliot had also opened a Clearbank account through cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase UK Ltd.

Very quickly, £885 of the money fraudulently obtained was used to buy just over 0.1 Bitcoin which was sent to an unknown and untraceable digital wallet.

Blamed other drug users

27-year-old Elliot, now of Wallace Crescent in Stirling, is drug-free but explained her old home at Mauchline Place East in Dundee usually had an open door policy due to the round-the-clock debauched parties happening there.

Elliot claimed, at the time of the fraud, she was looking to switch bank from TSB, so opened a host of accounts with the likes of Natwest, Monzo and Bank of Scotland.

She said she continues to use the Bank of Scotland account and stuffed all the other paperwork, cards included, in a kitchen drawer.

Elliot said it was “more than possible” someone took the Natwest details used in the scam.

She said: “It was very manic. I was a drug addict, I took a lot of cocaine, I had a lot of parties.

“My door was pretty much open to anybody.

“There were lots of people in my house back then, friends of friends of friends and people I didn’t know.

“It was all drug users and drug takers.

“I was going nine, 10, 11 days not sleeping.”

Her solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “In my submission, her evidence was brutally honest.

“Plainly, she is a different person to who she was back then.”

Accounts not opened ‘haphazardly’

Sheriff John Rafferty convicted Elliot of two contraventions of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

He found that between June and July in 2020, first offender Elliot acquired criminal property, namely £900.

The sheriff also found, over the same period, she concealed or disguised the cash by transferring a quantity of it into cryptocurrency.

Sheriff Rafferty said: “Ms Elliot, in your evidence, you claim to remember a number of things that happened in 2020.

“You’re unable to say what the issue was with the TSB account.

“I don’t accept your evidence. I don’t accept that you haphazardly opened up multiple accounts.

“It’s clear to me that these accounts were opened by you and used by you for the commission of the offences.

“I’m driven to find you guilty. There’s no reasonable doubt in the matter.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing to October 31 for reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

