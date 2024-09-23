Driver used car as ‘weapon’ to knock cyclist off bike in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver used car as ‘weapon’ to knock cyclist off bike in Glenrothes

The cyclist was left with severe and lasting physical and mental injuries.

By James Mulholland
Craig McComb
Craig McComb was remanded.

A driver from Glenrothes who used his car as a “weapon” to knock a cyclist from his bike is behind bars for endangering his victim’s life.

Craig McComb, 37, drove his Vauxhall Astra car into the back of an e-bike being ridden by Duncan Ronaldson, 67, on the A92 road in Glenrothes, on August 12 2022.

The collision caused Mr Ronaldson, 67, to fall off his bike onto the road, where he sustained serious injuries and he had to be rushed to hospital.

During a three-day trial, Mr Ronaldson told jurors of how the incident has left him with severe psychological injuries – he has PTSD and a mental health professional on “speed dial”.

Police arrested McComb, of Glenrothes, and charged him with attempted murder.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh convicted McComb on Friday of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of his life.

They deleted attempted murder from the charge.

Prosecution lawyer Dale Hughes revealed the father-of-three has previous convictions for offences including driving without insurance.

Judge Lord Scott deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports ahead of a sentencing hearing next month and remanded McComb in custody.

He said: “You used your car as a weapon to assault Mr Ronaldson.

“The injuries which you have inflicted upon him are serious, severe and long-lasting.”

Cyclist used to bad drivers

Mr Ronaldson told the court he was a “keen” cyclist who had been riding all his life.

On the morning of August 12, he left his home in Glenrothes to ride to the Falkland estate for a “loop” of it before returning home.

McComb hit Mr Ronaldson at the junction with the B969 road at the town’s Western Avenue.

He said he became aware of a black Vauxhall Astra car which tooted his horn at him.

Lawyers had agreed McComb was the driver.

Mr Ronaldson said he “shrugged” this off as he was obeying the laws of the road and was used to motorists taking exception to cyclists.

Moments later the car “shot up” from behind and moved in front.

He said the driver opened his door and performed an emergency stop.

The cyclist said he had to stop very abruptly to avoid hitting the door and swerved right.

Concerned about being run over

He said: “The car has rammed me from behind. His front bumper hit my wheel.

“My wheel was locked, it couldn’t move, it couldn’t rotate. The car was pushing me along.

“I was eventually thrown over the handlebars. I ended up on the tarmac.

“I lay there on the ground and counted to 10 before I decided to move – I was worried about the adrenaline rush.

“The car was about four or five metres back. I saw the driver reverse backwards. The bike was attached to his car.

“I thought he was going to flee the scene or he was getting ready to run over the top of me.

“I gritted my teeth – I was going to roll over on my side if he was going to drive towards me.”

Mr Ronaldson said McComb came to speak to him and he was “very enraged”.

Mr Ronaldson was taken to hospital with a severe collarbone injury.

Three ligaments at the point of his collarbone had been severed and the bone was sticking out of his skin.

