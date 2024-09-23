Driver used car as ‘weapon’ to knock cyclist off bike in Glenrothes

A driver from Glenrothes who used his car as a “weapon” to knock a cyclist from his bike is behind bars for endangering his victim’s life.

Craig McComb, 37, drove his Vauxhall Astra car into the back of an e-bike being ridden by Duncan Ronaldson, 67, on the A92 road in Glenrothes, on August 12 2022.

The collision caused Mr Ronaldson, 67, to fall off his bike onto the road, where he sustained serious injuries and he had to be rushed to hospital.

During a three-day trial, Mr Ronaldson told jurors of how the incident has left him with severe psychological injuries – he has PTSD and a mental health professional on “speed dial”.

Police arrested McComb, of Glenrothes, and charged him with attempted murder.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh convicted McComb on Friday of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of his life.

They deleted attempted murder from the charge.

Prosecution lawyer Dale Hughes revealed the father-of-three has previous convictions for offences including driving without insurance.

Judge Lord Scott deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports ahead of a sentencing hearing next month and remanded McComb in custody.

He said: “You used your car as a weapon to assault Mr Ronaldson.

“The injuries which you have inflicted upon him are serious, severe and long-lasting.”

Cyclist used to bad drivers

Mr Ronaldson told the court he was a “keen” cyclist who had been riding all his life.

On the morning of August 12, he left his home in Glenrothes to ride to the Falkland estate for a “loop” of it before returning home.

McComb hit Mr Ronaldson at the junction with the B969 road at the town’s Western Avenue.

He said he became aware of a black Vauxhall Astra car which tooted his horn at him.

Lawyers had agreed McComb was the driver.

Mr Ronaldson said he “shrugged” this off as he was obeying the laws of the road and was used to motorists taking exception to cyclists.

Moments later the car “shot up” from behind and moved in front.

He said the driver opened his door and performed an emergency stop.

The cyclist said he had to stop very abruptly to avoid hitting the door and swerved right.

Concerned about being run over

He said: “The car has rammed me from behind. His front bumper hit my wheel.

“My wheel was locked, it couldn’t move, it couldn’t rotate. The car was pushing me along.

“I was eventually thrown over the handlebars. I ended up on the tarmac.

“I lay there on the ground and counted to 10 before I decided to move – I was worried about the adrenaline rush.

“The car was about four or five metres back. I saw the driver reverse backwards. The bike was attached to his car.

“I thought he was going to flee the scene or he was getting ready to run over the top of me.

“I gritted my teeth – I was going to roll over on my side if he was going to drive towards me.”

Mr Ronaldson said McComb came to speak to him and he was “very enraged”.

Mr Ronaldson was taken to hospital with a severe collarbone injury.

Three ligaments at the point of his collarbone had been severed and the bone was sticking out of his skin.

