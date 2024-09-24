Cyclist thrown from bike by overtaking student in Fife

A cyclist was thrown from her bike in Fife after being struck by an overtaking student.

Adam Fotheringham was fined and had points imposed on his licence after he admitted driving carelessly on the A914 at St Michaels on February 29 this year.

The 22-year-old was originally charged with dangerous driving but prosecutors at Dundee Sheriff Court accepted a guilty plea to a lesser offence.

The court was told how Jennifer Smart was cycling on the road on the morning she was struck by the Vauxhall Crossland driven by University of St Andrews student Fotheringham.

She suffered an injury to her right shoulder and Fotheringham called for police and emergency services to attend.

Ms Smart’s bicycle suffered damage but fiscal depute Sam Craib provided no information on the extent or cost incurred.

It was revealed first offender Fotheringham had been struggling with low sun prior to striking Ms Smart.

High-flying Fotheringham was, at the time, President of the Kate Kennedy Club, a charity which fundraises at the university and organises the annual historic procession.

Economics and History graduate Fotheringham, of Hatfield, East Sussex, pled guilty to colliding with Ms Smart after failing to make adequate observations on the road and failing to leave sufficient space between his vehicle and the bicycle in the course of an overtaking manoeuvre.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “It’s a very unfortunate set of circumstances.

“It does appear to be a low sun situation.

“The cyclist was wearing dark clothing and not high-visibility clothing. He (Fotheringham) simply did not see her.

“He’s a young man who really should not be bothering the courts again.”

Mr Hampton said following the incident, Fotheringham – who intends gaining employment in investment research – underwent corrective surgery for an eye condition that affected his ability to distinguish light and shade.

Sheriff Kinnear said: “This appears to have been an unfortunate incident.

“These are things that happen on roads – I do not take into account any injury in this case, it’s about the quality of driving.”

Fotheringham was fined £200 and three points were placed on his driving licence.

