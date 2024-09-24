Cyclist thrown from bike by overtaking student in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclist thrown from bike by overtaking student in Fife

Adam Fotheringham was fined and had points imposed on his licence after he admitted driving carelessly.

By Ciaran Shanks
Adam Fotheringham
Adam Fotheringham. Image: Facebook

A cyclist was thrown from her bike in Fife after being struck by an overtaking student.

Adam Fotheringham was fined and had points imposed on his licence after he admitted driving carelessly on the A914 at St Michaels on February 29 this year.

The 22-year-old was originally charged with dangerous driving but prosecutors at Dundee Sheriff Court accepted a guilty plea to a lesser offence.

The court was told how Jennifer Smart was cycling on the road on the morning she was struck by the Vauxhall Crossland driven by University of St Andrews student Fotheringham.

She suffered an injury to her right shoulder and Fotheringham called for police and emergency services to attend.

Ms Smart’s bicycle suffered damage but fiscal depute Sam Craib provided no information on the extent or cost incurred.

It was revealed first offender Fotheringham had been struggling with low sun prior to striking Ms Smart.

High-flying Fotheringham was, at the time, President of the Kate Kennedy Club, a charity which fundraises at the university and organises the annual historic procession.

Adam Fotheringham dressed as a bishop
Adam Fotheringham at this year’s Kate Kennedy Procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Economics and History graduate Fotheringham, of Hatfield, East Sussex, pled guilty to colliding with Ms Smart after failing to make adequate observations on the road and failing to leave sufficient space between his vehicle and the bicycle in the course of an overtaking manoeuvre.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “It’s a very unfortunate set of circumstances.

“It does appear to be a low sun situation.

“The cyclist was wearing dark clothing and not high-visibility clothing. He (Fotheringham) simply did not see her.

“He’s a young man who really should not be bothering the courts again.”

Mr Hampton said following the incident, Fotheringham – who intends gaining employment in investment research – underwent corrective surgery for an eye condition that affected his ability to distinguish light and shade.

Sheriff Kinnear said: “This appears to have been an unfortunate incident.

“These are things that happen on roads – I do not take into account any injury in this case, it’s about the quality of driving.”

Fotheringham was fined £200 and three points were placed on his driving licence.

