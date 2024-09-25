Abuser reversed car at speed towards ex-girlfriend during his trial at Perth Sheriff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Abuser reversed car at speed towards ex-girlfriend during his trial at Perth Sheriff Court

Kevin Nicoll went on trial for a second time this year, denying that he had driven backwards towards his former partner after she gave evidence against him.

By Jamie Buchan
Kevin Nicol
Kevin Nicoll went on trial twice at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A former garage boss menaced his ex-partner by reversing his car towards her outside Perth Sheriff Court after she gave evidence against him at a domestic abuse trial.

Kevin Nicoll’s ex-girlfriend spent the morning in the witness box tearfully recounting the abuse she suffered during their two-year relationship.

She told the court how he belittled and berated her during a trip to the shops and how she thought he would kill them both when a “red mist” descended on the drive home.

When she left court at the end of the first day of the trial, Nicoll reversed his car at speed towards her.

She said she had to push her friend – another witness – out of the way as the vehicle “came pretty close” before the brakes were slammed on.

Nicoll, 50, went on trial for a second time this year, denying he had behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in the Speygate car park behind the court on January 15.

He claimed he did not see his ex and insisted she was lying.

Speygate car park, Perth
The council-run Speygate car park behind Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Google

At the end of the two-day trial, Sheriff Derek Reekie said he found the ex-girlfriend and her friend “credible and reliable” witnesses and did not believe Nicoll’s “conspiracy theory”, with inconsistencies in his and another defence witness’ evidence.

“I am satisfied that this was an intentional act that was likely to cause fear or alarm,” he said.

He found Nicoll guilty of behaving in a threatening or alarming way by reversing a car at speed towards the two women, narrowly avoiding a collision.

Nicoll was further convicted of breaching bail conditions by approaching his ex.

He will be sentenced next month.

Witnesses left ‘bewildered’

The former girlfriend, 45, told the trial she left the court via a back door at about 4pm with her friend.

“We were kind of stopped in our tracks because a car started reversing towards us.

“We just though it was someone who hadn’t seen us.”

She said she did not recognise the vehicle.

“It kept coming closer and closer. It then shot back, quite rapidly.”

Kevin Nicoll
Kevin Nicoll went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court for a second time this year.

The witness continued: “The car came pretty close, so much so that I pushed my friend out of the way.

“Then the brakes slammed on hard.

“Me and my friend just looked at each other, bewildered.”

She then saw the driver looking at her in his rear view mirror.

The court also heard a member of Nicol’s family was in the back seat “screaming and shouting” and “hammering on the window.”

“My friend said to me: ‘Its them’.

“I knew she meant that it was Kevin and his family. I thought I recognised him when I saw the eyes in the car.”

‘I’m being painted as the bad guy’

In June, Nicoll, of Fairfield Avenue, Perth, was found guilty of engaging in a course of abusive conduct between December 1 2020 and January 31 2023.

The court heard how his then-girlfriend had to duck when he threw a glass tumbler towards her head at a house in Blairgowrie.

He smashed up a mobile phone she gifted him and punched through her glass front door.

The trial also heard how he berated and belittled his partner during a shopping trip in Dundee because he did not approve of her purchases.

On the drive back home, Nicoll twice told her he would kill them both.

Nicoll had repeatedly told the court the relationship was a “two-way streak” and complained: “I’m being painted as the bad guy here.”

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and a six-month non-harassment order was imposed.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jordan Wilson
Tyre fitter stole 16 Ford Fiestas from across Tayside and Fife last year
Angus boxing champ admits 105mph dash in uninsured car on M90 in Kinross-shire
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Rapist guilty and footballer on drugs charges
Craig Brett.
Predator guilty of raping girl in Dundee flat
Edinburgh High Court sign
Conman posed as bank fraud investigator to rip off Tayside couple
Jamie Mullan
Fife roads menace receives prison term and ANOTHER lifetime ban
Xbox controller
Dundee 'mighty thief' swung drug pipe at Asda worker when caught stealing Xbox controllers
Alistair Maxwell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Perth man jailed for 126th offence after Christmas Day police clash
Adam Fotheringham
Cyclist thrown from bike by overtaking student in Fife
Paedophile from Fife went on illegal campervan tour of Scotland's beauty spots