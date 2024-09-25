Cocaine dealer snared after noisy Perth party

A teenage cocaine dealer bolted from police who were called out to break up a noisy party in his Perth flat.

Drugs worth almost £14,000 were discovered when officers raided an address near Perth city centre last summer.

Ciaran Ramsay, 19, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how an anonymous member of the public contacted police just after 10pm on the night in question about an ongoing party and drug-dealing at the address on Doocot Court in Perth.

Officers arrived at around 11.40pm and could hear music coming from the flat.

Ramsay answered the door and said it was just he and a friend within.

Chase before drugs found

Matters escalated after police entered the address as prosecutor Joanne Ritchie explained: “Without warning, the accused ran out of the front door of the flat and out of the block.

“He was pursued but was lost to sight.

“One of the officers observed a white carrier bag sitting on the external window ledge.

“It contained three plastic bags of white powder, including a large bag weighing 100g.”

A set of scales containing white powder was also found and police obtained a search warrant the following morning after guarding the property overnight.

The full search uncovered other drug paraphernalia and the white powder tested positive for cocaine.

Just under 140g of the Class A drug was recovered, with a maximum potential street value of £13,900 if broken down into gram deals.

Turned himself in after cannabis binge

Two days after the search, Ramsay handed himself into police in Perth and was taken to police headquarters in Dundee.

He continually fell asleep and appeared drowsy after telling officers he had smoked cannabis before handing himself in.

Ramsay, now of Primrose Crescent, Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine on August 12 2023.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be obtained.

The case will next call at Perth Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.