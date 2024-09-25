Cocaine dealer snared after noisy Perth party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cocaine dealer snared after noisy Perth party

Drugs worth almost £14,000 were discovered when officers raided an address near Perth city centre last summer.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ciaran Ramsay
Ciaran Ramsay.

A teenage cocaine dealer bolted from police who were called out to break up a noisy party in his Perth flat.

Ciaran Ramsay, 19, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how an anonymous member of the public contacted police just after 10pm on the night in question about an ongoing party and drug-dealing at the address on Doocot Court in Perth.

Officers arrived at around 11.40pm and could hear music coming from the flat.

Ramsay answered the door and said it was just he and a friend within.

Chase before drugs found

Matters escalated after police entered the address as prosecutor Joanne Ritchie explained: “Without warning, the accused ran out of the front door of the flat and out of the block.

“He was pursued but was lost to sight.

“One of the officers observed a white carrier bag sitting on the external window ledge.

“It contained three plastic bags of white powder, including a large bag weighing 100g.”

A set of scales containing white powder was also found and police obtained a search warrant the following morning after guarding the property overnight.

The full search uncovered other drug paraphernalia and the white powder tested positive for cocaine.

Just under 140g of the Class A drug was recovered, with a maximum potential street value of £13,900 if broken down into gram deals.

Turned himself in after cannabis binge

Two days after the search, Ramsay handed himself into police in Perth and was taken to police headquarters in Dundee.

He continually fell asleep and appeared drowsy after telling officers he had smoked cannabis before handing himself in.

Ramsay, now of Primrose Crescent, Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine on August 12 2023.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be obtained.

The case will next call at Perth Sheriff Court.

