Stirling single punch attacker could be jailed if rings were used as knuckleduster

Four rings were seized from Rory Hunter after he left his victim with a brain injury.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Rory Hunter
Rory Hunter.

A thug whose haymaker left a Stirling agricultural show reveller with a brain injury has been told to expect a long prison sentence if rings he was wearing were like knuckledusters.

Rory Hunter, 23, felled Elliot Reid with a single punch after he left a nightclub in Stirling city centre at 2.50am on June 11 2023.

He fell to the road, hitting his head on the Goosecroft Road tarmac.

Single punch attack

Stirling Sheriff Court heard Mr Reid, 23, had spent the day with a friend at the city’s annual agricultural show.

After going to a nightclub and were returning to their hotel when a car sounded its horn at them because they were on the road.

Mr Reid responded by shouting at the car and as it passed the occupants – including Hunter – heard a bang as if the vehicle had been struck.

The driver stopped and Hunter got out.

Prosecutor Rachel Hill said: “He punched Mr Reid once to the face, at which Mr Reid immediately fell to the ground and was unconscious.”

Rory Hunter
Rory Hunter.

Passers-by ran to his aid. He had blood pouring from his head and face.

Mr Reid’s friend chased Hunter and began remonstrating but he got back in the car and was driven away.

Mr Reid was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he had emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain.

He spent a week on a ventilator and has been left with a permanent five-inch scar on his head and a large “dent” from the surgery.

He still suffers short-term memory issues, although the court heard his recovery is “ongoing, and heading in the right direction”.

Prison warning

CCTV was checked and Hunter was arrested at home the same day after the car number plate was identified.

He had hand injuries and a number of rings were seized.

Mr Reid’s DNA was found on four of them.

Hunter, of Avenue Park, Bridge of Allan, pled guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life.

He sobbed in the dock as the facts were narrated.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, described the assault as “a momentary matter – a single punch”.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton deferred sentence for reports until October 30.

He continued bail but warned Reid: “I suggest you use this time to make appropriate arrangements with your family.

“I should warn you, it is likely you’ll receive a considerable custodial sentence.”

The court heard Hunter had been sentenced to unpaid work in May 2022 for a previous offence involving a knuckleduster.

Sheriff Hamilton asked the prosecution to produce photographs of Hunter’s rings at the next hearing.

He said: “I want to see if they’re effectively the same as a knuckleduster.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

