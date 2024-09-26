Exhausted Dundee doctor drove at 16mph on the A90 dual carriageway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exhausted Dundee doctor drove at 16mph on the A90 dual carriageway

Ayodeji Alabede said he was looking for a lay-by as he crawled along the 70mph road near Perth.

By Gordon Currie
Ayodeji Alabede leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Ayodeji Alabede leaves Perth Sheriff Court.

A doctor who drove exceptionally slowly on one of Scotland’s busiest trunk roads has been shown mercy by a sheriff.

Ayodeji Alabede was allowed to keep his licence despite telling a court he was driving carelessly because he was tired at the end of a 12-hour shift.

The doctor, who was not qualified to drive in the UK, was clocked at just 16mph on the 70mph A90 dual carriageway between Perth and Dundee.

His Vauxhall Corsa was crawling along the centre of the road, straddling both lanes, as well as veering from side to side and striking the roadside kerb.

Police officers spotted Alabede with a queue of traffic forming behind him while he drove at between 16 and 32mph on December 18 2023.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Alabede, 54, of Exchange Street, Dundee, admitted driving carelessly on the dual carriageway near Glendoick.

He also admitted being a provisional driver without a qualified driver or L-plates.

The A90 Dundee to Perth road.
Tired Alabede drove at 16mph on the A90 Dundee to Perth road.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “This was at 7pm and officers on patrol were on their way back to the station when their attention was drawn to the accused’s vehicle.

“They pulled the vehicle over.

“The accused co-operated with the police procedure and stated that he was “very, very tired”.

“He passed a roadside breath test.”

She told the court Alabede expressed “shock and surprise” when it was pointed out his Nigerian licence was not valid in Scotland.

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said: “He is a doctor, he is working and undertaking training as his specialist interest is paediatrics.

“He had been working 12-hour shifts and was tired and was looking to come into a lay-by.

“It was not a good standard of driving but it is not indicative of his normal standard.”

He said friends had advised Alabede his licence was valid.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland imposed five penalty points and fined Alabede £600.

He said: “I’ve listened carefully to what’s been said and understand your explanation as to how the offences occurred.”

