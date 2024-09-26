Exhausted Dundee doctor drove at 16mph on the A90 dual carriageway

A doctor who drove exceptionally slowly on one of Scotland’s busiest trunk roads has been shown mercy by a sheriff.

Ayodeji Alabede was allowed to keep his licence despite telling a court he was driving carelessly because he was tired at the end of a 12-hour shift.

The doctor, who was not qualified to drive in the UK, was clocked at just 16mph on the 70mph A90 dual carriageway between Perth and Dundee.

His Vauxhall Corsa was crawling along the centre of the road, straddling both lanes, as well as veering from side to side and striking the roadside kerb.

Police officers spotted Alabede with a queue of traffic forming behind him while he drove at between 16 and 32mph on December 18 2023.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Alabede, 54, of Exchange Street, Dundee, admitted driving carelessly on the dual carriageway near Glendoick.

He also admitted being a provisional driver without a qualified driver or L-plates.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “This was at 7pm and officers on patrol were on their way back to the station when their attention was drawn to the accused’s vehicle.

“They pulled the vehicle over.

“The accused co-operated with the police procedure and stated that he was “very, very tired”.

“He passed a roadside breath test.”

She told the court Alabede expressed “shock and surprise” when it was pointed out his Nigerian licence was not valid in Scotland.

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said: “He is a doctor, he is working and undertaking training as his specialist interest is paediatrics.

“He had been working 12-hour shifts and was tired and was looking to come into a lay-by.

“It was not a good standard of driving but it is not indicative of his normal standard.”

He said friends had advised Alabede his licence was valid.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland imposed five penalty points and fined Alabede £600.

He said: “I’ve listened carefully to what’s been said and understand your explanation as to how the offences occurred.”

