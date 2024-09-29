Drug-driver led police on high-speed chase through Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug-driver led police on high-speed chase through Perth city centre

Ryan Nicoll had more than three times the permitted limit of cocaine in his system as he tried to evade pursuing cops down multiple streets.

By Jamie Buchan
Ryan Nicoll
Ryan Nicoll. Image: Facebook

A drug-driver gave police the run-around during a high speed chase in Perth city centre.

Ryan Nicoll had more than three times the permitted limit of cocaine in his system as he tried to evade pursuing officers down multiple streets.

At one point, the 22-year-old managed to give them the slip, before being spotted backing into a parking space behind a police vehicle.

When eventually caught, Nicoll, of Hatton Road, Rattray, said: “I’ve f***ed up.”

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted dangerous driving and being behind the wheel with drugs in his system on May 25 last year.

City centre pursuit

The chase happened in an area of the city covered by a blanket 20mph limit.

Prosecutor Stuart Duncan said officers were on a routine patrol in a marked car on Atholl Street when they spotted Nicoll’s Audi in the opposite lane.

“They had reason to stop the vehicle,” he said.

“They activated their blue lights and began to turn towards the accused, as he turned down Rose Terrace.

“Police noted that he was travelling in excess of the speed limit.”

A busy Atholl Street.
The chase began on Atholl Street, Perth. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Officers followed the car but when they turned a corner he was nowhere to be seen.

Mr Duncan said: “They then spotted him reversing into a parking space.

“Officers reversed and turned around as the accused drove off again towards Atholl Street.

“He failed to comply with a red light, before turning left onto Rose Street.

“Eventually the vehicle came to a stop.”

The court heard Nicoll profusely apologised.

A roadside drugs wipe tested positive for cocaine, with a reading of 166 mics of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The permitted limit is 50 mics.

Alternative to prison

Nicoll pled guilty to dangerous driving grossly in excess of the speed limit, accelerating away from a police van with its sirens and lights activated, failing to stop for police officers and failing to comply with a red light.

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said: “What he said to police summed up his attitude.

“He knows that he messed up but he now has a handle on things and he is off the drugs.”

Dundee attacker unconscious prison
Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Nicoll: “You are a first offender and you have taken steps to reduce the likelihood of re-offending.

“Those steps have included moving away from negative peer influences and becoming abstinent from illicit substance use.

“I am minded to impose a community payback order upon you, as an alternative to custody.”

Nicoll was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year.

He was disqualified from driving for 19 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

