Razor blade thug racially abused Forfar takeaway staff

Intoxicated Brain Stewart placed razor blades on the takeaway counter and made slit-throat gestures at staff.

By Ciaran Shanks
Brian Stewart.
Brian Stewart. Image: Facebook

A thug threatened two takeaway workers with razors in Forfar after racially abusing them because he was told he could not use the shop toilet.

Brian Stewart placed razor blades on the counter of the Istanbul Pizza and Kebab Shop and made cut-throat gestures to staff.

The 39-year-old was awaiting sentence for other offences at the time.

Razor blades

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Stewart consumed a large volume of alcohol and drugs after breaking-up with his partner on May 3.

The “rambling” accused went to the takeaway at around 9.50pm.

He paid for a can of juice with a handful of change but turned sinister after being told the toilet was for staff only.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “At being denied use of the toilet, he became more agitated and aggressive.

“The accused asked if they came from Pakistan and when the witness said they did, the accused said ‘why did you come here you f****** b******s?’

“‘Yous are bad. Paki b******s.'”

Stewart continued to shout and said they had “made an enemy” of him.

Istanbul takeaway, Forfar
Stewart abused staff in the East High Street takeaway. Image: Google

Police were contacted but Stewart, who was banging his hands on the counter, refused to leave and threw the can of juice towards the witnesses.

Stewart was given back his money but threw plastic bags and ordered them to give him £25.

He continued to shout and swear, Ms Ritchie said.

“He took out two razor blades, shouting give me money.

“He threatened to do them harm and made cut-throat gestures.

“He sat the two razor blades on the counter and left.”

Sheriff’s disgust

Stewart was traced in an adjacent flat block on East High Street, hiding in a kitchen behind a table and chairs.

When confronted by police, he said: “You know fine well I have not done anything.”

Stewart, currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted racially-aggravated abuse towards the shop workers, attempting to rob them, being found in an address where it could be inferred that he intended to commit theft and struggling with police officers at the West Bell Street headquarters in Dundee.

Solicitor Grant Bruce said his client is apologetic.

“Mr Stewart knows the people in the kebab shop and has met with them before and is ashamed of his actions.

“The relationship with his partner broke up on the day of this incident. He had gone to a friend’s house, he was drinking and taking drugs.

“He has little recollection but fully accepts he was responsible.”

Mr Bruce said while in custody, Stewart had become free of methadone for the first time in 15 years and is working with an organisation which will support him upon his release.

Sheriff George Way said: “This society will not tolerate this kind of disruptive behaviour but the very fact Mr Stewart admits he knows these people yet is still prepared to launch into racist abuse when he knows perfectly well these people are as much Scots as he is, is unacceptable.”

Stewart – jailed for 12 months in May – was given a 19-month prison sentence.

