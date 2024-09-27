Driver ‘could have killed’ pregnant woman and children in his car during Fife police chase

A Fife man led police on a high-speed chase with a pregnant woman and four children in his car.

Connor Irvine hit speeds of up to 85mph on a 60mph road and drove through a red light while trying to evade officers.

The 27-year-old was eventually stopped by a police stinger eight miles after the chase began.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Irvine was first spotted by police officers in Thornton just after 6am.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said they began to follow and were going to signal Irvine to stop, due to intelligence received.

“The vehicle picked up speed and failed to stop, despite the blue lights and sirens.

“He was driving in excess of 85mph in a 60mph.”

Stopped by stinger

She said Irvine had headed towards Cluny.

“The vehicle crossed solid white lines and continued through Cluny village, still driving in excess of the limit and crossing the solid white lines.

“The vehicle took the exit for Cardenden and was then driving in excess of 60mph in a 40 zone.

“He went through temporary traffic signals at roadworks.”

Irvine continued through Cardenden and into Lochgelly, where police had set up a stinger.

“The vehicle was stung and came to a gradual halt.

“The accused and a female passenger alighted.

“Officers could see the female passenger was pregnant and there were four children in the back seat.”

Checks found Irvine had no licence or insurance and none of the children – the youngest of whom was just three – were in car seats.

‘He could have killed them’

Solicitor Brian Black said Irvine described his own behaviour as “stupid and idiotic” and he regretted driving in such a manner with others in the car.

He said: “He’s had to come to terms with the fact he could have killed them and he could have killed others.

“The decision he made was stupid and idiotic.

“It was a sobering experience that will never ever be repeated.”

Irvine admitted driving dangerously on January 9 last year, as well as to having no licence or insurance.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Irvine faces a custodial sentence.

“I’m told you’re ashamed of your behaviour on this occasion and the risk you presented to yourself, the public and to young children.

“You are teetering on the brink of going to jail in the face of your appalling driving.”

However she said she was “going to take a chance” on him and deferred sentence until January.

Irvine, of Lawson Street, Kirkcaldy, was handed an interim driving disqualification.

