Drug-driver forced closure of A92 in Fife

Police had to close the major road in both directions due to the danger posed by Charlene Hynd.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Charlene Hynd
Charlene Hynd.

A drugged-up driver forced the closure of a major Fife road while police tried to stop her erratically-driven vehicle.

Charlene Hynd told police she was under the influence of drugs after they managed to stop her car on the A92.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “At 7.45pm police received an anonymous call about the accused’s driving, mounting a kerb and driving on a grass-covered area.

“The reporter believed the driver was intoxicated.

“Police made their way to the A92 eastbound and came across the accused’s vehicle.

“They noticed she was swerving all over the road, crossing the line all the time.

“Officers were concerned and blocked both lanes of the A92 to prevent her coming into contact with other drivers.

“The police pulled their patrol vehicle in front of her vehicle to stop it proceeding any further.”

She said there were three other occupants of the vehicle and Hynd admitted to consuming Valium and a heroin substitute before driving.

‘Could have been a tragedy’

Solicitor Steven Morrison, defending, said Hynd had been driving other people home, against her better judgement.

“She was requested to provide a lift to certain males and felt compelled to do so – certainly she wanted them to leave her property.

“She takes responsibility for her behaviour and has insight as to what could have been a tragedy, not just for those in her car but other road users.”

Hynd, of Gilfillan Road, Dunfermline admitted driving carelessly on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly on July 22 last year.

She further admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Hynd: “You went about this incident in a way which clearly presented a significant danger to the public when severely intoxicated.”

She placed the 45-year-old on an 18-month supervision order with a condition she undertake drug and alcohol treatment.

Hynd was also banned from the roads for 22 months.

