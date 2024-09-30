Last chance for Angus kickboxer over life-endangering party attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last chance for Angus kickboxer over life-endangering party attack

Lee Hutchison, of Birkhill, was spared a prison sentence after he admitted rupturing a man's liver at a 50th birthday party in Monifieth.

By Ciaran Shanks
Lee Hutchison
Lee Hutchison has been given a 'last opportunity'.

A kickboxer from Angus who left his victim with life-threatening internal bleeding has been given a last chance to comply with a community order.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously Hutchison, 24, turned up uninvited before carrying out the unprovoked attack.

The victim required emergency surgery after being booted while lying on the ground.

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered him to perform 300 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order but Hutchison has breached the order.

He was hauled into custody and told to vouch for his work commitments and engagement with addiction services.

Party assault

Describing the attack, fiscal depute Christine Allan said Hutchison took exception to being asked to leave the gathering at 1.30am when it ended and attacked the other man, pushing him over.

He booted his crying victim twice as he lay on the ground.

The court heard Hutchison claimed it was because a comment had been made about someone’s dress but others at the party said they believed this was made up.

The assault victim felt unwell and was extremely pale and shaken by the time he was taken to hospital the next evening.

He was found to have internal bleeding from a ruptured liver.

The court was told Hutchison sent a Snapchat message to the man telling him he was sorry.

Ms Allan said his life had been endangered because he had been at risk of a fatal bleed in the wake of the incident.

New community order

Hutchison previously pled guilty to endangering the man’s life on Fountainbrae, Monifieth, on August 30 2020.

He returned to court last week, having been found in breach of the order earlier this year.

Solicitor John Boyle said his client was engaging with services to treat his drug addiction.

He said: “Were it not for what is described as a marked difference in his commitment to change, I could not have argued against the imposition of a custodial sentence.

“I am asking your lordship to consider a community-based disposal.”

Sheriff Brown told Hutchison: “I am going to revoke the current order and impose a substantial new package.

“This is your last opportunity and it has to be the maximum hours available to me to allow you to move forward.

“You have got clear underlying issues that’s leading you into these situations.”

Hutchison must perform 300 hours of unpaid work and engage with social work department supervision for three years.

He was also made subject to a six-month restriction of liberty order, keeping him indoors between 10pm and 5am.

