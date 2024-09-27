Sheriff rules Perthshire hotel director’s loch death was ‘tragic accident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff rules Perthshire hotel director’s loch death was ‘tragic accident’

Hotel director Greg Deakin was working in a JCB when it plunged into Loch Tay, where he drowned.

By David Meikle, Pressteam
View of Loch Tay from Sron a'Chlachain, Killin.
Mr Deakin, director of the Ardeonaig Hotel, Killin, drowned in Loch Tay. Image: Shutterstock

A hotel boss drowned in Perthshire after a JCB he was working with toppled off a pier in a tragic accident, a sheriff has ruled.

Hotel director Greg Deakin, 48, was shifting material as part of a project to create a new marina at the Ardeonaig Hotel near Killin on the banks of Loch Tay.

The hotel had been undergoing renovations for a year when the accident took place.

Mr Deakin had been removing boulders and dropping them into the water when a turning manoeuvre sent the JCB excavator into the water.

Work colleague William McShane saw the machine fall and watched for Deakin to re-emerge but he failed to appear.

He bravely dived into the water and desperately tried to break the cab of the JCB but could not smash it and was eventually told to get out for his own safety.

Emergency services raced to the scene on October 6 2021 but father-of-two Mr Deakin could not be saved.

No recommendations made

A fatal accident inquiry at Stirling Sheriff Court heard the cause of his death was drowning.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said the accident was caused by the tracks on the JCB being wider than the width of the pier.

He made no recommendations which might realistically prevent deaths in similar circumstances.

Ardeonaig Hotel at Loch Tay

In a written judgment, Sheriff Hamilton said: “Quite simply this tragic accident was caused by Mr Deakin using equipment and a method of working on the pier which were inherently unsafe.

“The excavator was on this occasion too large to operate on the pier.

“Its tracks were wider than the width of the pier thereby allowing little room for error when manoeuvring the excavator.

“There was no room for Mr Deakin to rotate the excavator on its own tracks.”

No reason given for failure to escape

He added: “Tragically, the excavator did not come to rest on the side which first entered the water.

“Because the windows of the excavator were underwater, those trying to assist Mr Deakin were initially unable to smash the glass.

“The cab was fitted with a rear window which could be opened as an emergency escape by either pulling a rubber ring attached to the seal, or by smashing the glass.

“There may have been many reason why Mr Deakin could not use the emergency escape but there was no evidence from which any conclusions could be drawn.”

Sheriff Hamilton offered his condolences to the Deakin family.

Tributes paid

Tributes were paid to Mr Deakin, from Glasgow,  after his tragic death.

His old school, Glenalmond College, said: “Greg embraced all that Glenalmond had to offer and forged many long-standing friendships here.

“An early flair for design and technology during his school days underpinned his success in many businesses including running over 30 holiday properties and a hotel near Loch Tay.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

