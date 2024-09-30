Raging Perth landlord told tenants ‘I’ll burn this house down’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Raging Perth landlord told tenants ‘I’ll burn this house down’

Pensioner Gurcharan Singh's violent threats, caught on a Ring Doorbell camera, were described by a sheriff as a 'gross breach of trust'.

By Jamie Buchan
Gurcharan Singh
Gurcharan Singh appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perth landlord has appeared in court after he threatened to burn down his tenants’ home in a row caught on their Ring Doorbell camera.

Gurcharan Singh flew into a rage after learning the couple renting his two-bedroom bungalow in Goodlyburn Place had applied for council housing.

The pensioner turned up on their doorstep and told them: “I’ll burn this house down, I’ll punch your face.”

Singh, 66, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on September 1.

The court heard his conviction may impact his ability to continue renting out properties.

Confrontation caught on camera

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said Stuart Oliphant and Michelle Grant had entered into a tenancy agreement with Singh and agreed to pay £500 a month in cash to live at the property.

Ms Hodgson said the rent was later increased to £575.

“The complainers were at the locus when they heard their Ring Doorbell alarm,” she said.

Gurcharan Singh appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth landlord Gurcharan Singh appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

“They went to the door and engaged in conversation.

“However, the accused was confrontational.”

Ms Grant was so concerned she began filming the exchange.

“The accused questioned them about their application for council housing,” the fiscal depute said.

Singh became angry and aggressive and was recorded making the threats.

“Alarmed by his behaviour, the complainers contacted police,” Ms Hodgson said.

The Ring Doorbell footage and phone recording was handed to police.

‘A gross breach of trust’

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence to check on how the conviction will affect Singh’s status – if any – on the local authority landlord register.

She said: “On the face of it, Mr Singh is a first offender but this is a serious matter.”

She told him: “To some extent, when you are a landlord you are put in a position of trust.

“To be attending at the door of your tenants and threatening to assault them and burn the house down seems to be a gross breach of that trust.

“I am not prepared to deal with this matter until there are further investigations into that issue.”

Singh, of Edinburgh Road, will be sentenced in November.

