Home News Courts

Five-times limit Fife researcher drove after night of work and wine

Freire de Andrade Moreira appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to drink-driving on Burntisland's High Street

By Jamie McKenzie
Picture shows; Freire de Andrade Moreira
Freire de Andrade Moreira.

A researcher drove while more than five times the alcohol limit on a Fife high street after a night of work and wine.

Freire de Andrade Moreira, 43, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to driving a jeep on Burntisland‘s High Street with excess alcohol (119mics/22) on August 30 this year.

Prosecutor Eve McKaig told the court police received a call from a member of the public on the high street concerning a female driver who appeared under the influence due to her “erratic” driving.

She was struggling to exit her vehicle onto the pavement outside a pharmacy, the fiscal said.

At around 2.40pm officers arrived at the empty jeep and carried out an area search for the driver.

She returned and got into the vehicle about 20 minutes later.

When the keys were removed from the ignition and she got out of the car, Moreira was smelling of alcohol and slurring her words.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer David Cranston said Moreira, of Pettycur Road, Kinghorn, has worked as a lecturer, researcher and journalist and is self-employed as a consultant.

The solicitor said her position has involved her driving around central and northern Scotland and the conviction will affect her future.

He said she had been drinking wine while working the night before at home and was up until the early hours.

Mr Cranston said she hardly slept and had online business meetings in the morning before going to the pharmacy.

He said his client told him no-one challenged her on her sobriety and she did not think she was intoxicated, though has to accept the level of reading.

He said his client has never been in trouble before and has not driven since the offence was committed.

She was banned for a year – to be reduced by a quarter if a drink-drive rehabilitation course is completed – and fined £400.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

