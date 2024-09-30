Hapless thief raided Arbroath chip shop and pub for £3 in coppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Hapless thief raided Arbroath chip shop and pub for £3 in coppers

Rowan Connor also stole items from the town's supermarkets.

By Alan Richardson
Rowan Connor
Rowan Connor. Image: Facebook

A hapless thief was caught on camera stealing an Arbroath fish and chip shop’s till, which contained only £3 in coppers.

Rowan Connor later smashed his way into a pub before stealing electric toothbrushes and razor blades worth hundreds of pounds from two shops.

Pre-sentencing reports have been ordered after the 36-year-old pled guilty to numerous offences in Arbroath in January this year.

Chip shop raid

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Connor was seen running with the till from the Golden Haddock on High Street.

At around 8.30pm on the day in question, the owner of the shop closed and left £3 of copper coins in the till drawer.

Two Arbroath business broken into
The Golden Haddock. Image: The Golden Haddock

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said a witness walking down the road at around 2.30am heard a noise and glass smashing.

“They saw the accused with an item in his hand and ran in the direction of the beach before making his way towards Seagate,” she said.

“Police attended the shop and found two windows smashed and the till drawer stolen.

“A member of the public found the till in the Newgate area… lying in an alley.”

Further thievery

Almost a week later, Connor was captured on CCTV forcing entry to The Old Brewhouse, smashing a window before trying to prise open the cash register drawer but left empty-handed.

The Old Brewhouse is owned by Paula Batard and The Golden Haddock by her former husband, Claude Batard.

They spoke of their devastation after the raids.

CCTV showing the intruder at the Old Brewhouse in Arbroath.
CCTV showing the intruder at the Old Brewhouse. Image: The Old Brewhouse.

The court heard how Connor turned his attention to the town’s Superdrug store and placed electric toothbrushes in a Lidl bag he was carrying.

A member of staff grabbed hold of the crook but she was pushed in a struggle with him.

The bag burst and the items fell to the ground and Connor fled.

Razor blades worth £231 were also stolen by Connor from Morrisons but these were recovered at a later date.

When arrested, Connor made various responses to police in relation to the charges.

These included: “I never done that”, “it wasn’t me”, “sorry” and “I need to steal, I’m due drug dealers money”.

Connor, a prisoner at HMP Glenochil, pled guilty to committing the offences between January 21 and 27.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on Connor until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Charlene Hynd
Drug-driver forced closure of A92 in Fife
Ryan Nicoll
Drug-driver led police on high-speed chase through Perth city centre
William McLaren
Man who let crooks use bank account to launder scam cash sentenced in Fife
A90 sign
105mph banned drink-driver's Angus police chase ended in potato field scramble
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Perth's a dangerous place'
View of Loch Tay from Sron a'Chlachain, Killin.
Sheriff rules Perthshire hotel director's loch death was 'tragic accident'
Christian Stanford
Jail warning for Perth man who ground mum's face into garden path
Derek Crews
Ex-Stirling café boss from Fife bought more than £3k of cocaine for 'personal use'…
Connor Irvine
Driver 'could have killed' pregnant woman and children in his car during Fife police…
Brian Stewart.
Razor blade thug racially abused Forfar takeaway staff