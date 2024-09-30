Dundee offender on register for unlawful sexual activity with teens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee offender on register for unlawful sexual activity with teens

Robbie Mill got one girl pregnant and took the virginity of the other, the court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
Robbie Mill
Robbie Mill.

A court has heard how an underage schoolgirl was impregnated by a man, now aged 20, at a house in Dundee.

Robbie Mill is awaiting sentencing after he admitted engaging in unlawful sexual activity with the girl, who was 14 at the time.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the girl gave birth to the child and Mill was found to be the father.

He also admitted a separate offence of having sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was aged 16.

He is now on the sex offenders register after he admitted the two charges from 2020 and 2022.

Sex after drinking

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said the 15-year-old girl caught Mill’s attention at a house party.

They were unknown to each other and Mill told a friend that he “liked the look of her”.

Mill drove the girl in a car before they later consumed alcohol.

The girl said she was “tipsy” after two vodka drinks mixed with juice and did not believe Mill was drunk.

He later pulled her aside privately and asked her if she wanted to “lose her V”, meaning virginity.

Ms Farmer said: “They engaged in sexual activity. The girl later complained of menstrual cramps.

“She disclosed what happened to her mother in October 2020 and police were contacted.”

Ms Farmer confirmed to Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith Mill used contraception.

Pregnant 14-year-old

In the second incident, the 14-year-old girl was known to Mill, then 17, and they engaged in unprotected “consensual” sex.

She later discovered she was pregnant and social workers and police were informed.

Mill, of Poplar Grey Court, pled guilty to committing the offences at addresses in Dundee.

Defence counsel Charles Ferguson said: “He was an immature young man at the time and spent most of his life in the care system.

“Since being placed on the community payback order, his offending has stopped and he has progressed very well.

“All reports have been positive and he has engaged fully.

“He now has a girlfriend and child and is fully involved with them.”

Sentence was deferred until November for reports to be prepared.

A90 crash

In June, Mill was sentenced to a curfew and unpaid work after crashing his car on the A90 near Perth at the end of a high-speed police chase, causing devastating injuries to two passengers.

During a trial at Forfar, he had tried to blame police for the crash near St Madoes, after a 90mph pursuit through Bridge of Earn and Perth.

St Madoes Corsa crash by Robbie MIll
Mill rolled the Corsa on the A90. Image: DC Thomson

Two 14-year-old girls were thrown from his Vauxhall Corsa as it careered off the carriageway and rolled onto its side.

One of the youngsters suffered a “traumatic” brain injury.

