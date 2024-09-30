Dundee offender on register for unlawful sexual activity with teens

A court has heard how an underage schoolgirl was impregnated by a man, now aged 20, at a house in Dundee.

Robbie Mill is awaiting sentencing after he admitted engaging in unlawful sexual activity with the girl, who was 14 at the time.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the girl gave birth to the child and Mill was found to be the father.

He also admitted a separate offence of having sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was aged 16.

He is now on the sex offenders register after he admitted the two charges from 2020 and 2022.

Sex after drinking

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said the 15-year-old girl caught Mill’s attention at a house party.

They were unknown to each other and Mill told a friend that he “liked the look of her”.

Mill drove the girl in a car before they later consumed alcohol.

The girl said she was “tipsy” after two vodka drinks mixed with juice and did not believe Mill was drunk.

He later pulled her aside privately and asked her if she wanted to “lose her V”, meaning virginity.

Ms Farmer said: “They engaged in sexual activity. The girl later complained of menstrual cramps.

“She disclosed what happened to her mother in October 2020 and police were contacted.”

Ms Farmer confirmed to Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith Mill used contraception.

Pregnant 14-year-old

In the second incident, the 14-year-old girl was known to Mill, then 17, and they engaged in unprotected “consensual” sex.

She later discovered she was pregnant and social workers and police were informed.

Mill, of Poplar Grey Court, pled guilty to committing the offences at addresses in Dundee.

Defence counsel Charles Ferguson said: “He was an immature young man at the time and spent most of his life in the care system.

“Since being placed on the community payback order, his offending has stopped and he has progressed very well.

“All reports have been positive and he has engaged fully.

“He now has a girlfriend and child and is fully involved with them.”

Sentence was deferred until November for reports to be prepared.

A90 crash

In June, Mill was sentenced to a curfew and unpaid work after crashing his car on the A90 near Perth at the end of a high-speed police chase, causing devastating injuries to two passengers.

During a trial at Forfar, he had tried to blame police for the crash near St Madoes, after a 90mph pursuit through Bridge of Earn and Perth.

Two 14-year-old girls were thrown from his Vauxhall Corsa as it careered off the carriageway and rolled onto its side.

One of the youngsters suffered a “traumatic” brain injury.

