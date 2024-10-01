Engineer accused of CCTV thefts at Perth fire tragedy hotel tells police of squalid conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Engineer accused of CCTV thefts at Perth fire tragedy hotel tells police of squalid conditions

Jamie Grierson, accused of stealing cameras from the New County Hotel, said he had to halt work due to unhygienic conditions.

By Jamie Buchan
Emergency services at the New County Hotel in Perth. The hotel was evacuated after a fire. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson.
Emergency services at the New County Hotel in Perth on January 2 2023. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson.

A security engineer accused of stealing CCTV cameras from a Perth hotel in which people died as it burned says he was forced to halt work at the building due to its dangerous and unhygienic condition.

Jamie Grierson described the squalid state at the New County Hotel before it was hit by a tragic blaze that claimed the lives of three people.

The 37-year-old told police of electrical cables hanging from ceilings, rooms filled with rubbish bags and a workforce including drunks and drug-users.

“A night porter made me aware there was all kinds of stuff going on there that I didn’t want to be part of,” he said.

The New County Hotel, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Grierson, 37, had been tasked with replacing and installing security cameras at the three-storey establishment before the tragedy on January 2 2023.

Fire swept through the city centre block and claimed the lives of sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, and Edinburgh man Keith Russell, 38.

Grierson is accused of stealing the cameras from the building weeks later, on February 14 and 15, when the building was under the control of police.

He denies the charges.

He told police he had a “really stupid” idea to return to Perth and get his cameras back after the hotel’s owner never paid for them.

Fly infestation

On the second day of the trial – which began in August –  Perth Sheriff Court was shown a recording of a police interview following Grierson’s arrest on suspicion of theft and housebreaking.

Police were told he worked with sub-contractors to install about 15 cameras at the hotel.

“We were in rooms downstairs and it became apparent they weren’t the most hygienic,” Grierson said.

“There was rooms full of rubbish bags, there was junk everywhere.

“You couldn’t walk anywhere without breathing in flies.”

(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell.
(From left) Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell. Images: Police Scotland

Grierson told police there were “electrical cables hanging loose everywhere.”

He said: “I explained to the owner that due to the state of the hotel, we couldn’t do any more work until it was cleaned and rectified.”

The men downed tools after fitting eight of the cameras.

Grierson said he spoke to a member of staff about tidying up the building.

“I genuinely think the guy was drunk, I could smell alcohol on him.”

He described a female employee as a “user or a junkie, if you like.”

“She had people coming back and forth at night,” he said.

‘It was a hell hole’

Grierson said he asked the hotel’s owner to pay him for the work already undertaken.

In his police interview, he said: “I made the owner aware I was planning on taking my material back because he never paid me.

“He refused to comply, he pretty much said I could do what I wanted.”

Dundee attacker unconscious prison
Perth Sheriff Court.

The trial previously heard from Grierson’s ex-girlfriend Lia Payne, who had been in a relationship with him at the time of the alleged thefts.

She said: “He was telling me about all the problems there.

“He showed me photos of rats, it was a hell hole.

“He talked about junkies and prostitutes coming in through the back door.”

Grierson, of Denfield Avenue, Dundonald, Cardenden, denies stealing an external camera from the hotel on February 14 2023.

He further denies breaking into the building the following day and stealing several internal cameras.

The trial before Sheriff Clair McLachlan continues next month.

