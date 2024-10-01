Scottish justice system is ‘institutionally racist’ family’s lawyer tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish justice system is ‘institutionally racist’ family’s lawyer tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry

Aamer Anwar gave evidence as the inquiry restarted in Edinburgh.

By Sarah Ward, PA Scotland
Aamer Anwar arrives at Sheku inquiry
Solicitor Aamer Anwar (second left) arrives at Capital House, Edinburgh to give evidence at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A human rights lawyer has branded the Scottish criminal justice system “institutionally racist” as he gave evidence at the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.

Aamer Anwar also told the inquiry that providing free legal advice to the family of Mr Bayoh, who died in police custody, jeopardised his business.

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father of two, died after he was restrained on the ground by police officers in Kirkcaldy on May 3 2015.

The inquiry has been investigating the circumstances of his death and whether race was a factor.

His family were provided with pro-bono legal assistance by human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar for five years, before an inquiry was announced and Mr Anwar paid tribute to Mr Bayoh, who would have celebrated his 41st birthday on Monday, praising the family’s “tenacity and perseverance”.

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

Mr Anwar, 56, originally from Liverpool, branded the Scottish justice system “institutionally racist” and said “at least 50%” of his workload was taken up by the case.

He said he was warned by Imran Khan KC, who represented the family of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, “not to respond” to racism.

He also said he was warned by Michael Mansfield KC: “It’s fine for me, I’m white, I’m middle-class, I’m seen as a knight in shining armour who rides to the rescue of poor, vulnerable black people.

“But when you do it, Aamer, or Imran does it, you’re playing the race card, you must be prepared to be attacked.”

Aamer Anwar
Mr Anwar takes the oath before giving evidence. Image: Sheku Bayoh inquiry livestream

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Mr Anwar said he had received death threats and had to move house because of his work.

He has experienced paranoia and said he had been put under police surveillance, which he branded “unlawful” but said he had not made a formal complaint due to the risk of diverting attention from the case.

Mr Anwar said he told the family “we cannot publicly mention the word racism”, which made them so angry they considered not instructing him and he advised them to trust in the Crown Office and Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Mr Anwar said: “Fundamentally, all of them failed to deliver justice.

“The criminal justice system in this country is institutionally racist.”

The inquiry has previously heard the racism claims surrounding Police Scotland.

Sheku Bayoh supporters
Supporters of Skehu Bayoh outside Capital House, Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

In a statement, Mr Anwar said Kenny MacAskill, a former Scottish justice secretary, claimed he chose controversial cases as it was “good for business”, which Mr Anwar rejected, saying that he feared his business “would not survive” due to the pressures of pro-bono work on the Bayoh case.

Mr Anwar said: “People say you’re paranoid – I know exactly how they look at me and talk about me and what they say about me behind my back.

“Imran Khan said ‘you will be attacked, they will come for you, do not respond because you will be falling into the trap of what the state does’.

“It wasn’t good for business, it was bad for business.”

He said the impact of the case had been “traumatic” and he had been subjected to “attacks” professionally and had a nervous breakdown.

Skehu Bayoh's mother Aminata Bayoh at the inquiry
Skehu Bayoh’s mother Aminata Bayoh arrives as the inquiry restarts on Tuesday. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The inquiry heard Mr Anwar warned the Bayoh family not to carry out door-to-door inquiries, expecting Pirc would but Mr Anwar claimed it never happened.

He also said a post-mortem examination, which the family requested be postponed so family members could attend, was carried out regardless.

“We now know police officers were present who shouldn’t have been present but the family weren’t entitled to be present.

“It was not an investigation into death in custody, it was amateur hour for Pirc.”

Mr Anwar said he was advised of the possibility of police surveillance by Mr Khan KC and that he found out during the inquiry it had happened.

He said: “I was subject to targeted surveillance.

“If this was a white lawyer doing the job I was doing would that be acceptable, or would there be uproar?

“Because it’s Aamer Anwar and the death of a black man, there isn’t any outrage.”

The inquiry, taking place in Edinburgh before Lord Bracadale, continues.

