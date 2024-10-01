Albanian cannabis growers arrived in Dundee after ‘small boat’ crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Albanian cannabis growers arrived in Dundee after ‘small boat’ crossings

Adiol Hila and Indrit Saraci were caught red-handed running a drugs factory in a disused garage with a near-£1.7 million crop.

By Gordon Currie
Adiol Hila
Adiol Hila arrived on a small boat. Image: Facebook

A pair of “small boat” illegal immigrants found in Dundee operating one of the biggest cannabis farms uncovered in Scotland have been jailed for more than seven years.

Adiol Hila and Indrit Saraci were caught red-handed running a large-scale drugs factory in a disused garage where the crop had a potential value of nearly £1.7 million.

The duo were “gardeners” for an Albanian crime gang and had been smuggled into Dover before being taken to Tayside to oversee the huge drug cultivation.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told police officers found 2,242 cannabis plants growing inside the former Pro-Fit Vehicle repair unit in the city’s Ash Street.

Ash Street cannabis
The Ash Street cannabis plantation.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “This was a large-scale commercial enterprise.

“Deterrence is an important consideration in considering the appropriate sentence.

“There requires to be a crystal clear message that courts in Scotland will not tolerate criminal gangs from wherever – and their associates – weaving their way into the fabric of our society and cultivating or distributing drugs on a commercial scale.

“I truly hope the sentence will deter others from embarking upon setting up cultivation sites of this magnitude or, if they do, they will recognise that if they are to be detected by the authorities they will be subject to the full force of the law.

“In many cases such as this, those persons found often enter the country illegally as what is described as asylum seekers or refugees.

“It often involves them being brought to this country by the scourge of humankind – human traffickers.

“It is notorious that those brought to this country in this way are subject to threats and intimidation and are often little more than slaves.”

But the sheriff noted the duo had a well-stocked fridge and freezer and Hila was carrying three mobile phones and nearly £700 cash.

Ash Street Dundee, where £2.25 million worth of cannabis was found
Saraci was found in the abandoned property on Ash Street. Image: Google

Solicitor Scott Norrie, defending Hila, 37, said: “He and his family were heavily in debt in Albania, to the sum of approximately 30,000 Euro.

“He made the decision to try and obtain employment in the UK.

“He arrived in the UK by way of a dinghy.

“Certain people in Dover approached him offering work in the construction industry.

“He was told he would be paid £10 per hour.

“He and others were brought to Dundee and it was only at this point that he found out the true nature of the work he was expected to take up.

“It is clear that his family are extremely upset and disappointed at the position he has found himself in.

“He has a wife and two young children in Albania.”

Migrants rescued in Channel
The cannabis cultivators had arrived in the UK on small boat crossings of the English Channel. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The court was told previously Saraci had to be rescued by firefighters after he became trapped while hiding from police while they were raiding the industrial building.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital after becoming trapped under wood and plasterboard he was hiding under.

Solicitor John Boyle, for Saraci, said: “He was present in the UK having entered here illegally.”

The court heard how extensive equipment and lighting, and a purpose built living area, were found in the building, which had been vacant for six months prior to being raided on January 8.

In total, 2,242 plants were discovered, with a maximum potential street value of £1,681,500.

Both admitted producing cannabis and Saraci admitted being concerned in the drug’s supply.

Hila was jailed for 40 months, and Saraci was handed a 45-month prison term.

