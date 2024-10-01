Albanian cannabis growers arrived in Dundee after ‘small boat’ crossings

A pair of “small boat” illegal immigrants found in Dundee operating one of the biggest cannabis farms uncovered in Scotland have been jailed for more than seven years.

Adiol Hila and Indrit Saraci were caught red-handed running a large-scale drugs factory in a disused garage where the crop had a potential value of nearly £1.7 million.

The duo were “gardeners” for an Albanian crime gang and had been smuggled into Dover before being taken to Tayside to oversee the huge drug cultivation.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told police officers found 2,242 cannabis plants growing inside the former Pro-Fit Vehicle repair unit in the city’s Ash Street.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “This was a large-scale commercial enterprise.

“Deterrence is an important consideration in considering the appropriate sentence.

“There requires to be a crystal clear message that courts in Scotland will not tolerate criminal gangs from wherever – and their associates – weaving their way into the fabric of our society and cultivating or distributing drugs on a commercial scale.

“I truly hope the sentence will deter others from embarking upon setting up cultivation sites of this magnitude or, if they do, they will recognise that if they are to be detected by the authorities they will be subject to the full force of the law.

“In many cases such as this, those persons found often enter the country illegally as what is described as asylum seekers or refugees.

“It often involves them being brought to this country by the scourge of humankind – human traffickers.

“It is notorious that those brought to this country in this way are subject to threats and intimidation and are often little more than slaves.”

But the sheriff noted the duo had a well-stocked fridge and freezer and Hila was carrying three mobile phones and nearly £700 cash.

Solicitor Scott Norrie, defending Hila, 37, said: “He and his family were heavily in debt in Albania, to the sum of approximately 30,000 Euro.

“He made the decision to try and obtain employment in the UK.

“He arrived in the UK by way of a dinghy.

“Certain people in Dover approached him offering work in the construction industry.

“He was told he would be paid £10 per hour.

“He and others were brought to Dundee and it was only at this point that he found out the true nature of the work he was expected to take up.

“It is clear that his family are extremely upset and disappointed at the position he has found himself in.

“He has a wife and two young children in Albania.”

The court was told previously Saraci had to be rescued by firefighters after he became trapped while hiding from police while they were raiding the industrial building.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital after becoming trapped under wood and plasterboard he was hiding under.

Solicitor John Boyle, for Saraci, said: “He was present in the UK having entered here illegally.”

The court heard how extensive equipment and lighting, and a purpose built living area, were found in the building, which had been vacant for six months prior to being raided on January 8.

In total, 2,242 plants were discovered, with a maximum potential street value of £1,681,500.

Both admitted producing cannabis and Saraci admitted being concerned in the drug’s supply.

Hila was jailed for 40 months, and Saraci was handed a 45-month prison term.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.