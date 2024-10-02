Cameron Rae murder trial: Court views CCTV of alleged Perth victim before his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cameron Rae murder trial: Court views CCTV of alleged Perth victim before his death

The second day of evidence focused on CCTV evidence.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
The trial of Caleb Ferguson, accused of murdering Cameron Rae from Perth (pictured) is running at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Friends and family of an alleged Perth murder victim wept as some of his last moments were shown at a high court trial.

CCTV showed Cameron Rae smiling as he climbed the stairs towards a property on the top floor of a building on the city’s South Methven Street.

Less than 90 minutes later he passed away, allegedly stabbed to death by Caleb Ferguson.

Ferguson is standing trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of crimes, including Mr Rae’s murder on April 8 2023.

The second day of evidence focused on CCTV in both Perth and Arbroath, where Ferguson is accused of travelling in a bid to establish an alibi for the time Mr Rae’s death.

CCTV review

DC David Feeney told the court officers had carried out a systematic review of CCTV to establish Mr Rae’s last movements

The 20-year-old was seen sitting on a bench in the city’s Mill Street before a fateful meeting at 9.07pm with Connor Kelly.

The court had previously heard from Mr Kelly he had invited Mr Rae to the flat, where he had been drinking and taking drugs with Ferguson.

Mill Street, Perth.
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google

Asked by advocate depute Greg Farrell how Mr Rae had appeared in the footage, he replied: “He appeared to me to be intoxicated.”

Asked by Mr. Farrell, if Mr. Rae appeared to be smiling as he rounded the corner of the staircase, he said: “he is, yes “.

The CCTV showed there was a window of 141 seconds in which Connor Kelly was out of the flat participating in a drug deal with a male on the ground floor.

He returned to the flat but three minutes later both he and Ferguson fled.

Later CCTV showed Ferguson attending at Arbroath police station at 3.30am the following morning, April 9, and telling officers he was stranded after a night out and needed a lift home to Perth.

999 calls

The court also heard a series of 999 calls in which Ferguson repeatedly stated he did not know what had happened to Mr Rae

Asked for more information by the emergency call handler, Ferguson replied: “I’m not sure, I just seen everything happen.”

Asked what he saw, he said: “I just seen blood.”

He also stated the incident “scarred me for life”.

In a separate call he told the handler he wanted to “make sure he (Mr Rae) was alright”.

When asked if he knew what had happened, he replied: “I’m clueless.”

‘I’m going to prison’

On Tuesday the court heard how Ferguson stated “I’m f***ed, I’m going to prison” as he fled the scene.

Connor Kelly said he had invited Mr Rae to the “party flat” where he and Ferguson had been consuming drugs and alcohol.

He said he returned from the drug deal to find Ferguson standing over an injured Mr Rae.

He called an ambulance before the pair fled.

Police at Cameron Rae death scene
Mr Rae died shortly after emergency services arrived on scene at South Methven Street. Image: Stuart Cowper

They made a number of phone calls to others, in which Ferguson stated he had “plugged f*** out of Cameron Rae”, meaning “stabbed”.

Police found Mr Rae slouched unconscious on a sofa, with three stab wounds to his abdomen and he was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Ferguson, from Perth,  denies all the charges he faces including murder, assault, behaving in a threatening manner and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The trial before Lord Scott continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'I've been a d**k' and £30k theft from mother
Alexander Robertson
Cannabis farmer grew 'medicinal' drug at Angus family business
Dundee attempted murder Gillburn Road
Pair accused of attempted murder with a car in Dundee
Angus predator made and shared abuse material of children after infiltrating family
Shamshad Adams
Court clerk from Fife abused job to fraudulently cut ex from $265k Florida house…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — When a trip to Asda is just too tempting
Cameron Rae, Perth police activity
Cameron Rae murder trial witness — Perth accused said 'I'm f***ed, I'm going to…
Aamer Anwar arrives at Sheku inquiry
Scottish justice system 'institutionally racist' family's lawyer tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry
Indrit Saraci (left) and Adiol Hila
Albanian cannabis growers arrived in Dundee after 'small boat' crossings
Cameron Rae.
Trial begins of man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth