Pair accused of attempted murder with a car in Dundee

Two men have appeared in court accused of trying to murder another by running him over with a car in Dundee.

Kieran McKenna was allegedly attacked outside the Dick McTaggart Centre in the Kirkton area of Dundee on Monday September 30.

Prosecutors allege Drew McIntosh, 40, and Paul Henderson, 34, were responsible for assaulting him.

Henderson, of Kinghorne Place, is accused of pushing Mr McKenna on the body and repeatedly punching him on the head “with both hands” at a flat on Gillburn Road.

He is then alleged to have pushed Mr McKenna down a set of stairs.

Outside the sports centre on Old Glamis Road, Henderson and McIntosh allegedly drove a car at Mr McKenna, accelerated towards him and struck him on the body.

Court papers allege his body was scraped along the ground.

It is alleged Henderson and McIntosh attempted to murder him.

McIntosh, of Roslin Gardens, allegedly drove with excess alcohol (62mics/ 22) and without a valid policy of insurance.

Neither man made a plea when they appeared separately from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

Sheriff Derek Reekie committed the pair for further examination.

McIntosh was released on bail and Henderson was remanded in custody.

He is due to make a second court appearance in connection with the allegations next week.

