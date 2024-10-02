Pair accused of attempted murder with a car in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair accused of attempted murder with a car in Dundee

Drew McIntosh, 40, and Paul Henderson, 34, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee attempted murder Gillburn Road
Police at the scene in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Two men have appeared in court accused of trying to murder another by running him over with a car in Dundee.

Kieran McKenna was allegedly attacked outside the Dick McTaggart Centre in the Kirkton area of Dundee on Monday September 30.

Prosecutors allege Drew McIntosh, 40, and Paul Henderson, 34, were responsible for assaulting him.

Henderson, of Kinghorne Place, is accused of pushing Mr McKenna on the body and repeatedly punching him on the head “with both hands” at a flat on Gillburn Road.

He is then alleged to have pushed Mr McKenna down a set of stairs.

Outside the sports centre on Old Glamis Road, Henderson and McIntosh allegedly drove a car at Mr McKenna, accelerated towards him and struck him on the body.

Court papers allege his body was scraped along the ground.

It is alleged Henderson and McIntosh attempted to murder him.

Attempted murder Ryze
Police at the scene. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

McIntosh, of Roslin Gardens, allegedly drove with excess alcohol (62mics/ 22) and without a valid policy of insurance.

Neither man made a plea when they appeared separately from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

Sheriff Derek Reekie committed the pair for further examination.

McIntosh was released on bail and Henderson was remanded in custody.

He is due to make a second court appearance in connection with the allegations next week.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

