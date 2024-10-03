Jail for Nazi flag-wearing Stirling thug who chased men with chainsaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for Nazi flag-wearing Stirling thug who chased men with chainsaw

Cameron Hotchkiss was jailed for three years and will be supervised when he is released following the terrifying late night incident.

By Ross Gardiner
Cameron Hotchkiss
Cameron Hotchkiss. Image: Facebook

A Stirling thug who chased drug debt collectors through the street with an active chainsaw while wearing a Nazi flag has been sent to jail for three years.

After drug debt enforcers arrived at his home, Cameron Hotchkiss, his father and a friend met them again in a city street.

HMP Low Moss inmate Hotchkiss produced a chainsaw from the boot of a car and pursued the gangsters while draped in a far-right flag.

The amateur MMA fighter sparked multiple 999 calls and has now been jailed.

He also admitted published bizarre videos on Snapchat about making chemical weapons.

Fascist faced enforcers

Fiscal depute Rachel Wallace told Stirling Sheriff Court: “At 8pm on June 24 2023, the accused was within his home address with a friend and his dad.

“Four men arrived at the locus.”

The visitors to Hotchkiss’ home were there to settle the friend’s drug debt.

Hotchkiss, his father and the friend later went to the city’s Cornton area where they met the men again.

Hotchkiss, 22, was spotted at 11.20pm on Westwood Crescent waving an operating chainsaw.

He was draped in a flag bearing a swastika and SS insignia.

Police received multiple 999 calls and traced Hotchkiss in the passenger seat of a Toyota Avensis with the chainsaw and flag in the footwell.

Stirling Sheriff Court
Hotchkiss appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Frank Moore said Hotchkiss only fetched the chainsaw – used by his client and father on camping trips – after his group “were set upon”.

“His father was struck with a weapon when he was still within his car.

“Mr Hotchkiss was struck by another vehicle.

“It was after he was struck he then went to get the chainsaw from the boot of the car.

“It’s accepted he started the chainsaw up and moved towards a member of the other group.

“This was an attempt to stop the attack upon them – that’s always been his position.”

Hotchkiss pled guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner on Westwood Crescent and Edzell Drive in Stirling.

Snapchat threat

Hotchkiss also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner between July 24 and 26 last year.

At a property in the city’s McLaren Terrace, he repeatedly posted videos to a Snapchat group, threatening violence and stating he would make chemical weapons and a “napalm flamethrower.”

Hotchkiss was seen in the footage mixing chemicals and setting them alight.

Snapchat logo
Hotchkiss posted threatening videos on Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner again while on bail in August by posting messages making offensive remarks and violent threats.

The court was shown a series of the Snapchat clips posted by Hotchkiss.

Hotchkiss was seen mixing chemicals in a bucket and starting fires.

Mr Moore said the videos were made after his client was “quite seriously assaulted” by two of the people involved in the earlier incident and “reacted badly to that”.

“He’s certainly a young man who’s had a difficulty with alcohol and drugs – that is behind a lot of his offending.

“He’s made some dreadful decisions fuelled by immaturity in one sense, drugs and alcohol in another and in a sense anger and revenge for the attack.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “I’ve not seen many chainsaws for sale in camping shops.”

He added: “There is no alternative but to impose custodial sentences on each of these cases.”

In total, Hotchkiss was jailed for 36 months – nine for the threats made while on bail –  backdated to last August.

He will remain under supervision for a year after he is released.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

