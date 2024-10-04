Owners in court after staffy attacked dogs in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Owners in court after staffy attacked dogs in Dunfermline

Siobhan Hunter and Steven Fraser appeared consecutively in the dock after pleading guilty to separate offences of owning a dog which was dangerously out of control.

By Jamie McKenzie
Steven Fraser and Siobhan Hunter
Guilty Fraser and Hunter hid their faces as they left court.

A Dunfermline couple have appeared in court over two separate dog attacks by their Staffordshire bull terrier.

Siobhan Hunter was forced to “rugby tackle” her pet after it charged into a neighbour’s house and attacked a Lhasa Apso dog in March this year.

Weeks earlier, Hunter’s partner Steven Fraser had to wrestle the dog from a family’s bloodied Jack Russell after it escaped his garden in Jennie Rennie’s Road.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the staffy is still in the care of the couple.

The pair, both 43, appeared consecutively in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to separate offences of owning a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Rugby-tackled attacking dog

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court that at around 6.20am on March 24, the Lhaso Apso owner took her dog into the secure front garden and became aware of loud barking.

She opened the door to let her dog back in the house and looked back to see the white Staffy barge towards her gate.

It “burst open” and the Staffy entered the house, the fiscal said.

“It jumped on top of the Lhasa Apso and the complainer tried to grab the dog off her dog and at that point, the dog bit the middle finger of the complainer.

“Both dogs went into the back garden and the Staffy continued to bite and claw at the Lhasa Apso’s back.

“The accused came running out her house, which is situated right next to the complainer’s house.”

A Lhasa Apso dog
A Lhasa Apso dog. Image: Shutterstock

The fiscal said a police report described Hunter “rugby tackle the Staffy and hold it until (the complainer) could get the dog safely back into the house”.

Ms Yousaf said the Lhasa Apso was taken to the vet, where its wounds were cleaned and the bill came to about £1,000.

The woman also sought medical attention for her finger injury, which was cleaned.

The fiscal said Hunter told police she had been taking the dog out for a walk and the the other dog had barked at her pet, which then pulled away from her.

Police advised her to muzzle the dog and have proper control of it, the fiscal added.

Jack Russell savaged

Ms Yousaf said that on New Year’s Day Fraser let his three dogs into his back garden and they escaped through a gate, left open by a delivery driver.

The female owner of the jack Russell lifted it up and Fraser’s Staffy tried to jump up to bite it, prompting the woman’s partner to intervene.

The fiscal said: “At that point the Jack Russell managed to get away and the Staffy is seen to take hold of the Jack Russell by the neck and is shaking the dog.

“The accused appears and takes hold of his dog and attempts to release the dog from gripping onto the Jack Russell.”

A Jack Russell terrier
A Jack Russell terrier. Image: Shutterstock

The fiscal said Fraser and the other male tried to prise open its jaws.

“Eventually, the Jack Russell is freed and has large puncture wounds to the neck and is bleeding heavily”.

The Jack Russell was taken to the vet, where the bill came to £2,970.

Fraser told police he opened the door to let out the dogs and they escaped without his knowledge.

Only one accused sentenced

Defence lawyer Alan Davie suggested Fraser’s culpability was at the “lower end of the scale” and he has since reinforced the fence and put up a 6ft gate, which can only open from the inside.

He said the dog now wears a muzzle and lead and to his knowledge, the conduct of both accused has since been “exemplary” and without further incidents.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland made a compensation order of £1,485 for Fraser to pay half of the vet bill for the Jack Russell.

But the sheriff further deferred sentence on Hunter until October 16 for a dog warden’s report, which was previously requested but is apparently not ready due to staff illness.

The sheriff said: “It’s really quite urgent we have this – the protection I would want to be in place is not.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Black Watch badge
Dundee Black Watch veteran jailed for 'cancer help' cannabis stash
Jamie Lee Steel
Jail for woman who repeatedly battered victim over head with dog lead in Dundee…
Debbie Ross
Nightmare neighbour drove at rival after Perthshire chicken poo dispute
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Takeaway till heist and a trail of blood
Jamie Soutar
Officers probed over Fife police assault evidence, court told
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
Cameron Rae murder trial: Perth stab victim knifed in diaphragm and lung
Clair Frost
Nursery worker spared prison after hoax Loch Tay kayak call
Cameron Hotchkiss
Jail for Nazi flag-wearing Stirling thug who chased men with chainsaw
Robert Cairnduff appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Van driver caused serious injuries to workmate in A9 lorry smash near Perth
Katie Reid
Dangerous driver who led police on high speed chase through Dundee and Perthshire is…