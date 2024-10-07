Dog-hurling Forfar man sentenced for more than half decade of domestic abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog-hurling Forfar man sentenced for more than half decade of domestic abuse

Jamae Boyd was also sentenced for hurling a tablet which struck and injured a three-year-old girl.

By Ross Gardiner
Jamae Boyd
Jamae Boyd at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Forfar man has been sentenced after admitting a campaign of domestic abuse spanning more than five and a half years in which he twice threw a dog.

During his offending Jamae Boyd attacked, tormented and stole from his victim.

He hurled keys and a milk bottle at her and also threw a tablet device, which struck and injured a three-year-old girl.

The 34-year-old is now under supervision and orders were put in place at Forfar Sheriff Court to protect his victims.

Campaign begins

At a previous hearing, Boyd pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour towards the woman in Forfar between January 2018 and March 2019.

During that time, he acted aggressively, shouted and swore at her and made abusive and racial comments.

He repeatedly asked her not to wear certain clothing or make-up, accused her of being unfaithful and threatened her with violence.

He also threatened to harm himself.

Boyd refused to look after their child, rendering her unable to work.

He isolated the woman from her friends, disputed the paternity of their child and demanded to know her whereabouts.

Continued abuse

Boyd’s catalogue of offending continued from April 2019 up until September 2023, but was prosecuted separately under the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act 2018.

During this period, he continued all the behaviour outlined over the previous 15 months.

Additionally, he made inappropriate sexual comments and threw a bottle of milk at her, which struck her on the body.

He pushed the woman against a door and stole money from her business.

Boyd attended at her home and workplace uninvited and refused to leave.

He called her in the middle of the night and demanded she collect their child, then refused to hand over the child.

Boyd admitted he made malicious allegations about the woman to police and her employers.

He sent abusive and sexually inappropriate messages to the woman.

On one occasion, he seized a dog and threw it at a door and on another he threw it over concrete, causing an injury to its leg.

Boyd repeatedly harassed the woman for sex and demanded money from her, as well as removing money from her bank account.

He threw keys at her which hit her on the body and followed her in her car.

Sentenced

Boyd admitted two more charges, including breaching special bail conditions.

He also admitted culpably and recklessly throwing a tablet in a property in Forfar which struck a three-year-old girl on the leg, injuring her.

Sentencing had been deferred for Boyd to meet with social workers.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He’s making good progress on his current community payback order.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed 180 hours of unpaid work and a year of supervision.

She made non-harassment orders protecting Boyd’s adult and child victims, each for two years.

Boyd’s previous offending has largely been road traffic offences.

Last May, police pursued the seven-times-convicted disqualified driver through Kirriemuir as he reached 60mph in 20mph zones before crashing into a wall.

