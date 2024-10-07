Dog-hurling Forfar man sentenced for more than half decade of domestic abuse

A Forfar man has been sentenced after admitting a campaign of domestic abuse spanning more than five and a half years in which he twice threw a dog.

During his offending Jamae Boyd attacked, tormented and stole from his victim.

He hurled keys and a milk bottle at her and also threw a tablet device, which struck and injured a three-year-old girl.

The 34-year-old is now under supervision and orders were put in place at Forfar Sheriff Court to protect his victims.

Campaign begins

At a previous hearing, Boyd pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour towards the woman in Forfar between January 2018 and March 2019.

During that time, he acted aggressively, shouted and swore at her and made abusive and racial comments.

He repeatedly asked her not to wear certain clothing or make-up, accused her of being unfaithful and threatened her with violence.

He also threatened to harm himself.

Boyd refused to look after their child, rendering her unable to work.

He isolated the woman from her friends, disputed the paternity of their child and demanded to know her whereabouts.

Continued abuse

Boyd’s catalogue of offending continued from April 2019 up until September 2023, but was prosecuted separately under the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act 2018.

During this period, he continued all the behaviour outlined over the previous 15 months.

Additionally, he made inappropriate sexual comments and threw a bottle of milk at her, which struck her on the body.

He pushed the woman against a door and stole money from her business.

Boyd attended at her home and workplace uninvited and refused to leave.

He called her in the middle of the night and demanded she collect their child, then refused to hand over the child.

Boyd admitted he made malicious allegations about the woman to police and her employers.

He sent abusive and sexually inappropriate messages to the woman.

On one occasion, he seized a dog and threw it at a door and on another he threw it over concrete, causing an injury to its leg.

Boyd repeatedly harassed the woman for sex and demanded money from her, as well as removing money from her bank account.

He threw keys at her which hit her on the body and followed her in her car.

Sentenced

Boyd admitted two more charges, including breaching special bail conditions.

He also admitted culpably and recklessly throwing a tablet in a property in Forfar which struck a three-year-old girl on the leg, injuring her.

Sentencing had been deferred for Boyd to meet with social workers.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He’s making good progress on his current community payback order.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed 180 hours of unpaid work and a year of supervision.

She made non-harassment orders protecting Boyd’s adult and child victims, each for two years.

Boyd’s previous offending has largely been road traffic offences.

Last May, police pursued the seven-times-convicted disqualified driver through Kirriemuir as he reached 60mph in 20mph zones before crashing into a wall.

