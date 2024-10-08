Perth bus station pervert made vile remark to schoolgirl, 14, during Stagecoach rant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth bus station pervert made vile remark to schoolgirl, 14, during Stagecoach rant

George Begg was previously caught with obscene child abuse images.

By Jamie Buchan
George Begg when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court in 2013.
A convicted sex offender made an indecent proposition to a schoolgirl at Perth bus station during a foul-mouthed rant about Stagecoach.

George Begg, who was previously caught with obscene child abuse images, told the 14-year-old: “You dress like a slut, I might as well just touch you.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard police were called to the Leonard Street terminal to arrest the irate pervert at about 7pm on May 3.

Begg, 59, did not appear in the dock when his case called but he pled guilty by letter to directing a sexual verbal communication to his young victim to “obtain sexual gratification” or to humiliate, distress of alarm her.

He further admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour by uttering threats of violence and derogatory remarks.

‘A shower of b*****ds’

Prosecutor Michael Robertson told the court: “The accused arrived at the bus station about 6.55pm, with the intention of getting a bus to Edinburgh.

“On arrival, he presented as extremely agitated.”

Begg approached a female driver, sitting at the wheel of her vehicle.

He asked her who she worked for, then said: “Aye, Stagecoach. They are a shower of b*****ds.”

Mr Robertson said: “The accused continued to swear at the driver as he recalled a previous problem he had encountered with the bus company.”

When he was asked to stop swearing, Begg erupted: “Shut the f*** up or I’ll kick your c*** in.”

Other passengers, including secondary school pupils, then arrived at the bus station.

“They overheard the accused call the driver a ‘slut’ and a ‘skank,'” the fiscal depute said.

Threat to kill passenger

A man intervened and told Begg to stop talking to the driver in that way.

“The accused, who was already in a heightened state, told him that he would kill his family and bottle him.”

Begg then turned his attention to a 14-year-old girl and told her: “You dress like a slut, I might as well just touch you.”

Perth bus station, Leonard Street, Perth.

“At this point, the driver contacted police,” said Mr Robertson.

Officers arrived just after 7pm and Begg was arrested.

When charged with a sexual offence, he told police: “I didn’t do it.”

He was held in custody and released the next day.

Officers carried out inquiries and obtained CCTV from the bus station, the prosecutor said.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence for background reports and ordered Begg to appear in person.

Child images found on phone

Begg, of Cromlix Road, Perth, was jailed at the same court in October 2013.

He admitted being in possession of indecent photos of children at his then home in Crieff on January 14 that year.

The court heard that officers went to question him about being drunk in the street.

When he began acting suspiciously, officers initially thought he might be in possession of stolen goods.

Perth Sheriff Court exterior
Perth Sheriff Court.

They found indecent images on his phone, including pictures of boys and girls as young as four.

He also had a list of paedophile websites on the front page of his diary.

At the time, Begg had insisted he did not find the images arousing.

He was jailed for 112 days.

