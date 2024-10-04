Tourist killed ‘bucket list’ Harley Davidson rider in A9 tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tourist killed ‘bucket list’ Harley Davidson rider in A9 tragedy

Andrew McPherson died after being struck by motorist Die Huang, the high court heard.

By Dave Finlay
Andrew McPherson
Andrew McPherson was killed in the crash on the A9. Image: Supplied by Police Scotland

A tourist killed a Harley Davidson biker heading to a “bucket list” ride after she drove on the wrong side of the on the A9 in Perthshire.

Motorist Die Huang, 51, collided with a Harley Davidson Breakout being driven by Andrew MacPherson.

He suffered catastrophic injuries after he was thrown into the air in the crash as he made his way to the North Coast 500 route in the Highlands.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice KC told the High Court in Edinburgh Mr MacPherson, 63, was a former train driver whose main interest after being medically retired was motorcycling.

He said: “The trip was on his ‘bucket list’… and he had talked about it for nearly a decade.

“He left behind a sister and brother-in-law, daughter, two sons and his wife.”

A9 north of calvine
The A9 north of Calvine. Image: Google

Chinese citizen Huang admitted causing the death of Mr MacPherson by driving dangerously on the A9, about three miles north of its junction with the B847 Calvine road on June 23 this year.

She failed to maintain proper observations when travelling southbound, tried to overtake another car and drove into the opposing lane but failed to complete the manoeuvre and remained in the wrong lane and failed to take evasive action despite oncoming traffic.

A9 tragedy

The court heard Huang was touring Scotland after arriving in the UK to visit her son who lives and studies in London.

He was injured in the crash, along with another passenger in her rented Hyundai.

Oxfordshire-born Mr MacPherson had arrived in Scotland on June 22 with others, including his stepson Edward Muller who was also driving a Harley Davidson.

Mr Prentice said another car driver became aware of Huang’s vehicle overtaking other vehicles behind and saw her pull onto the opposing lane as if to pass him, without increasing speed.

“He slowed down to allow the accused to move back across into the correct lane but got no reaction.

“Having observed oncoming motorcycles, he slowed down again; however the accused failed to react and remained in the opposing lane.”

He said Mr Muller, who was riding behind his stepfather, saw Huang drive onto the opposing lane into the path of Mr MacPherson, leaving him no time to react before the collision.

Edinburgh High Court
Huang pled guilty at the at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mr Prentice said: “Having been struck, Andrew MacPherson was thrown from his motorcycle, collided with the front of the accused’s vehicle and came to rest on the road surface behind the accused’s vehicle.

“He suffered catastrophic injuries and was immediately found to be unresponsive and not breathing.”

Mr Muller lost control of his motorbike as he took evasive action and hit a kerb and fell to the ground, causing injury.

Road change blamed

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan KC said: “I fully expect that words of mine will offer limited comfort to those affected by the loss of Mr MacPherson but in the hope that there is some value may I say that Mrs Huang’s remorse is enormous.”

He said that before the crash Huang was driving on a section of the A9 which was dual carriageway but about two miles before the collision site it merged into one road.

She thought she was still on a section of divided carriageway and pulled out to pass traffic in front of her, believing that the lane was for southbound vehicles.

The judge, Lord Harrower, adjourned sentence for the preparation of a background report.

She was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at the High Court in Dundee on November 1.

