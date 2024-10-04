Tourist killed ‘bucket list’ Harley Davidson rider in A9 tragedy

A tourist killed a Harley Davidson biker heading to a “bucket list” ride after she drove on the wrong side of the on the A9 in Perthshire.

Motorist Die Huang, 51, collided with a Harley Davidson Breakout being driven by Andrew MacPherson.

He suffered catastrophic injuries after he was thrown into the air in the crash as he made his way to the North Coast 500 route in the Highlands.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice KC told the High Court in Edinburgh Mr MacPherson, 63, was a former train driver whose main interest after being medically retired was motorcycling.

He said: “The trip was on his ‘bucket list’… and he had talked about it for nearly a decade.

“He left behind a sister and brother-in-law, daughter, two sons and his wife.”

Chinese citizen Huang admitted causing the death of Mr MacPherson by driving dangerously on the A9, about three miles north of its junction with the B847 Calvine road on June 23 this year.

She failed to maintain proper observations when travelling southbound, tried to overtake another car and drove into the opposing lane but failed to complete the manoeuvre and remained in the wrong lane and failed to take evasive action despite oncoming traffic.

A9 tragedy

The court heard Huang was touring Scotland after arriving in the UK to visit her son who lives and studies in London.

He was injured in the crash, along with another passenger in her rented Hyundai.

Oxfordshire-born Mr MacPherson had arrived in Scotland on June 22 with others, including his stepson Edward Muller who was also driving a Harley Davidson.

Mr Prentice said another car driver became aware of Huang’s vehicle overtaking other vehicles behind and saw her pull onto the opposing lane as if to pass him, without increasing speed.

“He slowed down to allow the accused to move back across into the correct lane but got no reaction.

“Having observed oncoming motorcycles, he slowed down again; however the accused failed to react and remained in the opposing lane.”

He said Mr Muller, who was riding behind his stepfather, saw Huang drive onto the opposing lane into the path of Mr MacPherson, leaving him no time to react before the collision.

Mr Prentice said: “Having been struck, Andrew MacPherson was thrown from his motorcycle, collided with the front of the accused’s vehicle and came to rest on the road surface behind the accused’s vehicle.

“He suffered catastrophic injuries and was immediately found to be unresponsive and not breathing.”

Mr Muller lost control of his motorbike as he took evasive action and hit a kerb and fell to the ground, causing injury.

Road change blamed

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan KC said: “I fully expect that words of mine will offer limited comfort to those affected by the loss of Mr MacPherson but in the hope that there is some value may I say that Mrs Huang’s remorse is enormous.”

He said that before the crash Huang was driving on a section of the A9 which was dual carriageway but about two miles before the collision site it merged into one road.

She thought she was still on a section of divided carriageway and pulled out to pass traffic in front of her, believing that the lane was for southbound vehicles.

The judge, Lord Harrower, adjourned sentence for the preparation of a background report.

She was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at the High Court in Dundee on November 1.

