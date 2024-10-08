Sex offender in court after Fife siege

A slow cooker, a vacuum cleaner and a burning towel were among items thrown on police during a chaotic siege in Fife on Friday.

Registered sex offender Adam Smith lobbed a hoard of items while clutching a knife during the incident which prompted an armed response from officers.

The 25-year-old is now locked up ahead of sentencing after he admitted threatening and attacking police from his flat in Cellardyke on October 4.

Smith was previously jailed in 2021 after having sex with an underage girl and encouraging her to self-harm.

On Monday, he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit various charges.

The court heard how during the siege on March Crescent, Cellardyke, Smith shouted, swore and threw a vacuum and a slow cooker from the first floor window.

A variety of “crockery and utensils” were thrown out to the street, with Smith in possession of a knife at the time.

Police officers were threatened and Smith threw a burning towel from the window before setting fire to a jacket and causing damage to a window.

Detective Constable Nicola Howell was assaulted by Smith when she was struck on the body with a carton of milk.

In court, he also admitted breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, imposed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

At Lawrence Court, Buckhaven and elsewhere between September 7 and October 1 this year, Smith illegally possessed a mobile phone without his supervising officer’s knowledge.

Smith threatened his former partner and another man with violence between October 1 and 2 at the same address.

Solicitor Kerr Sneddon told Sheriff Krista Johnston Smith wished to have his sentence deferred for a social work report to be prepared.

“You pled guilty to serious charges,” the sheriff told Smith.

“You have a terrible record and whilst I am prepared to order a criminal justice social work report today, I am not prepared to grant you bail.”

Smith was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing in November.

