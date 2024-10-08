Sex offender in court after Fife siege

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex offender in court after Fife siege

Knife-holding registered sex offender Adam Smith prompted an armed response from police officers.

By Ciaran Shanks
Anstruther armed police incident
Police locked down the street as the incident unfolded in Anstruther. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A slow cooker, a vacuum cleaner and a burning towel were among items thrown on police during a chaotic siege in Fife on Friday.

Registered sex offender Adam Smith lobbed a hoard of items while clutching a knife during the incident which prompted an armed response from officers.

The 25-year-old is now locked up ahead of sentencing after he admitted threatening and attacking police from his flat in Cellardyke on October 4.

Smith was previously jailed in 2021 after having sex with an underage girl and encouraging her to self-harm.

On Monday, he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit various charges.

Riot police on March Crescent, Anstruther
Riot police on March Crescent. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The court heard how during the siege on March Crescent, Cellardyke, Smith shouted, swore and threw a vacuum and a slow cooker from the first floor window.

A variety of “crockery and utensils” were thrown out to the street, with Smith in possession of a knife at the time.

Anstruther police incident
Armed police at the scene. Image: DC Thomson/ Steve Brown

Police officers were threatened and Smith threw a burning towel from the window before setting fire to a jacket and causing damage to a window.

Detective Constable Nicola Howell was assaulted by Smith when she was struck on the body with a carton of milk.

Armed police, Anstruther
The chaotic scene at Cellardyke on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

In court, he also admitted breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, imposed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

At Lawrence Court, Buckhaven and elsewhere between September 7 and October 1 this year, Smith illegally possessed a mobile phone without his supervising officer’s knowledge.

Smith threatened his former partner and another man with violence between October 1 and 2 at the same address.

Solicitor Kerr Sneddon told Sheriff Krista Johnston Smith wished to have his sentence deferred for a social work report to be prepared.

“You pled guilty to serious charges,” the sheriff told Smith.

“You have a terrible record and whilst I am prepared to order a criminal justice social work report today, I am not prepared to grant you bail.”

Smith was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing in November.

