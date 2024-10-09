Dundee man goes on trial accused of baby shaking attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man goes on trial accused of baby shaking attempted murder

Marc Lannen is on trial at the High Court in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
The trial is happening at the High Court in Dundee.

A High Court jury has heard how a man accused of shaking and trying to murder a four-month old baby in Dundee claimed the child had a seizure.

The youngster underwent an emergency operation for a bleed on the brain after being rushed to Ninewells Hospital.

Marc Lannen, 34, is on trial at the High Court in Dundee accused of attempting to murder the boy on August 23 2018.

The child’s mother – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – alleged Lannen initially told her the child had suffered a seizure  then, about a year later, that the youngster had fallen from a couch.

Rushed to hospital

The woman had been out for a number of hours with her brother at a tanning salon, McDonald’s, a car wash and a supermarket.

She said her son had been “totally fine” during the day and she left Lannen sitting on a couch with the child in a bouncer in front of him at about 1.30pm.

She realised she had a missed call and messages from Lannen and his mother and rushed to the hospital.

Ninwells
The child was taken to Ninewells.

Giving evidence via videolink, the witness told the court: “He was all wired up and there were so many doctors in there.

“All I remember is walking into a room and Marc was leant over what was like a cot bed.

“I couldn’t go over because I was too upset.

“There was a point where me and Marc were in a room on our own.

“I asked him what had happened.

“He said he (the child) had a seizure, went really stiff, cold and went really floppy.”

In response to advocate depute Leanne McQuillan asking if Lannen said anything about what happened before the seizure, the woman said: “No, I genuinely don’t remember.”

Continuing health issues

After an operation at Ninewells, the child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh before being discharged later in the month.

The youngster’s mother alleged Lannen provided no further details about the incident.

She said that around a year later, she contacted social services and police after Lannen told her the child had actually fallen off a couch before becoming unwell.

Michael Meehan KC, defending, questioned why there was no police statement featuring that information.

The woman replied: “I said (to the police) ‘I have information I’d like to share’.

“They said they wouldn’t be taking it further. They said it was my word against his word. They weren’t interested.”

The court heard how the boy – now aged six – requires additional support at school and is regularly assessed by a consultant paediatrician.

The witness said the child – who required a second emergency operation a month after the injury – was “improving slowly but surely”.

Baby ‘lethargic and very still’

Lannen’s mother, Carol McQuillan, said her son called her with concerns about the child at around 6.30pm.

The 61-year-old said during a taxi journey to the address, Lannen told her over the phone the child was being sick, which she initially believed was a stomach bug.

However, she told him to phone an ambulance after seeing the youngster in person.

Ms McQuillan told the court: “He was lying on his back.

“He had no clothes on and had been wrapped in a towel because he had been sick.

“He was very lethargic and very still. There was a sob every now and again.

“He was quite pale, it was like his eyes weren’t open properly.

“I thought initially there was a wee spike in temperature but when I got there I thought there was something really wrong.”

Ms McQuillan said her son told her he had been preparing bottles in the kitchen when he heard the child crying.

The court was shown pictures from the kitchen of three clear bottles and steriliser.

Denies charges

Lannen, of Whitfield Rise, denies assaulting the child at an address in Dundee on August 23 2018 by shaking him, inflicting blunt force trauma to the head and cause injury to the head through unknown means.

It is alleged that this caused the child severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, endangered his life and was an attempt to murder him.

The trial before judge Lord Young continues.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Bus ban and bare buttocks
Solicitor Aamer Anwar alongside Skehu Bayoh's sister Kadi Johnson (left) and brother-in-law Ade Johnson (right)
Sheku Bayoh inquiry chair urges Scottish minister decision on expansion of probe
Kevin Chaplin
Dundee man left partner 'severely injured' in Arbroath attack
White powder on black background
Dundee pair caught red-handed with a kilo of cocaine
Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Dundee pair sentenced after Brechin hotel mayhem
Drew Rogers
Arbroath submariner to pay nearly £10k for vicious street assault on neighbour
Annette Bond
Perthshire benefits cheat has sentence cut on appeal
Gary Ironside
Woman 'fears for safety every minute of every day' after savage attacks in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Puddle splasher and stun gun charger
Lindsay MacCallum and Angela MacVicar
Charity boss from Perthshire jailed for stealing nearly £100k