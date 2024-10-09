Perthshire benefits cheat has sentence cut on appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perthshire benefits cheat has sentence cut on appeal

Annette Bond was initially jailed for two years after being caught on 5k runs while claiming to be unable to walk without a stick.

By Alan Richardson
Annette Bond
Annette Bond.

A Perthshire benefits cheat who was filmed on five kilometre runs after claiming she struggled to walk has had her prison sentence cut by appeal judges.

Former care worker Annette Bond, 50, received a total of £67,062 in benefits to which she was not entitled over a nine-year period before she became a target for fraud investigators.

They filmed her as she ran regular circuits in the area of her home in Stanley.

Bond was jailed for two years earlier this year after she was found guilty after a trial at Perth Sheriff Court of committing benefit fraud between April 1 2009 and November 27 2018.

She failed to report to the Department of Work and Pensions her physical abilities and support she required had changed from what she initially declared in her disability benefit application.

Annette Bond filmed
Annette Bond was secretly filmed on early morning runs near her home in Stanley. Image: Crown Office

Sheriff William Wood told her that she must have known she did not meet the criteria for the benefits she was receiving.

He said: “Your conduct can only be characterised as a prolonged and egregious course of dishonesty, for which there is no excuse.”

Sentence cut

Lawyers acting for Bond challenged the length of the sentence and judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh reduced it to 18 months.

Lord Matthews, who heard the appeal with Lord Armstrong, said the appellant was a first offender whose condition appeared to be variable.

He said they were satisfied the sheriff overemphasised what he saw as aggravating features of the case.

Bond’s solicitor advocate Iain Paterson KC told the appeal judges she was originally diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and continued to have underlying health conditions.

Mr Paterson added the claim she made was not fraudulent from the outset.

“There was a requirement for her to go back if her health improved. This was something which she did not do,” he told the court.

He said Bond was initially sent to prison in Stirling but had faced difficulties there because of her health conditions and has since been transferred to a centre in Dundee.

Bond followed the sentencing appeal proceedings from the Bella Centre on a TV link to court as she sat with a walking stick.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Drew Rogers
Arbroath submariner to pay nearly £10k for vicious street assault on neighbour
Gary Ironside
Woman 'fears for safety every minute of every day' after savage attacks in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Puddle splasher and stun gun charger
Lindsay MacCallum and Angela MacVicar
Charity boss from Perthshire jailed for stealing nearly £100k
Brandon Hayter
Payback order for dealer found with nearly £1m of drugs in Dundee
Anstruther armed police incident
Sex offender in court after Fife siege
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Historical Fife child abuser forced victim to perform sex act in sleeping bag
Forfar McDonald's
Obsessed Dundee man subjected ex-partner and her kids to McDonald's terror trip
Perth Sheriff Court.....21.08.13 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** George Begg is led from court... child porn see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
Perth bus station pervert made vile remark to schoolgirl, 14, during Stagecoach rant
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Sex act on bus and club attack