Forfar doctor murderer had double razor weapon in Perth Prison

A vicious Forfar murderer has been given another six months in prison after being caught behind bars with a double-ended razor blade weapon.

Jason “Alan” Massie was jailed for life last June for at least 20 years after admitting murdering 90-year-old Bill Yule during a catastrophic break-in at the retired GP’s home.

Massie appeared back in the dock this week to admit he stashed a homemade weapon made of two razor blades fixed to pieces of wood in his shared cell.

It was discovered while the murderer was awaiting sentencing for the knife killing committed in December 2022.

The court heard Massie, who will serve at least 20 years in prison for the murder, had been using the homemade creation in the prison’s arts and crafts group to cut matchsticks.

Cell safe secret

At Forfar Sheriff Court this week, Massie, from Arbroath, pled guilty to possessing the offensive weapon in the Edinburgh Road jail.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon said: “On January 30 in 2023, prison officers advised the accused and his cellmate they were to conduct a cell search.”

Massie, 33, was asked if he had anything he should not and replied in the negative.

In a safe belonging to Massie, officers found two small wooden strips with two protruding razor blades attached.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey added six months to Massie’s sentence and granted forfeiture of the weapon.

Match chop

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “There’s an explanation but there’s no reasonable excuse.”

He continued: “He was involved in the prison arts and crafts class.

“One of the options he could do was cutting matches.

“Other persons attending would be involved in cutting matchsticks.

“The matchstick cutters… there was a shortage. Other prisoners started to use razor blades.

“He came into possession of razor blades and created what was effectively a matchstick cutter for his own use.

“He did face disciplinary proceedings within prison – there was a loss of privileges for approximately a month.”

The solicitor added: “He’s going to be in prison for a very long time.

“Staff generally report no issues. There are no other matters outstanding.

“It’s been a very understandably difficult process for him. He’s now more settled in the prison system.

“It’s June 20 2043 before he can be considered eligible for parole.”

Heinous murder

Massie beat and stabbed to death Dr Yule after entering his Hillside Road, Forfar, home uninvited last December.

He repeatedly stabbed the widower – twice in the neck, perforating his jugular vein, and once in the stomach.

He inflicted blunt force injuries and caused a cooker to fall on top of his victim, who had defensive wounds inflicted during the struggle.

Massie was on bail at the time.

