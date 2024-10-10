Forfar doctor murderer had double razor weapon in Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar doctor murderer had double razor weapon in Perth Prison

Jason Massie has had his earliest date of parole in 2043 pushed back after being caught with the self-made "matchstick cutter".

By Ross Gardiner
Alan Massie
Alan Massie, who murdered Dr Bill Yule, was found with a weapon in his prison cell.

A vicious Forfar murderer has been given another six months in prison after being caught behind bars with a double-ended razor blade weapon.

Jason “Alan” Massie was jailed for life last June for at least 20 years after admitting murdering 90-year-old Bill Yule during a catastrophic break-in at the retired GP’s home.

Massie appeared back in the dock this week to admit he stashed a homemade weapon made of two razor blades fixed to pieces of wood in his shared cell.

It was discovered while the murderer was awaiting sentencing for the knife killing committed in December 2022.

The court heard Massie, who will serve at least 20 years in prison for the murder, had been using the homemade creation in the prison’s arts and crafts group to cut matchsticks.

Cell safe secret

At Forfar Sheriff Court this week, Massie, from Arbroath, pled guilty to possessing the offensive weapon in the Edinburgh Road jail.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon said: “On January 30 in 2023, prison officers advised the accused and his cellmate they were to conduct a cell search.”

Massie's double razor 'matchcutter' weapon
Massie’s double razor ‘match cutter’ weapon. Image: Crown Office

Massie, 33, was asked if he had anything he should not and replied in the negative.

In a safe belonging to Massie, officers found two small wooden strips with two protruding razor blades attached.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey added six months to Massie’s sentence and granted forfeiture of the weapon.

Match chop

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “There’s an explanation but there’s no reasonable excuse.”

He continued: “He was involved in the prison arts and crafts class.

“One of the options he could do was cutting matches.

“Other persons attending would be involved in cutting matchsticks.

“The matchstick cutters… there was a shortage. Other prisoners started to use razor blades.

“He came into possession of razor blades and created what was effectively a matchstick cutter for his own use.

“He did face disciplinary proceedings within prison – there was a loss of privileges for approximately a month.”

Perth Prison
Perth Prison.

The solicitor added: “He’s going to be in prison for a very long time.

“Staff generally report no issues. There are no other matters outstanding.

“It’s been a very understandably difficult process for him. He’s now more settled in the prison system.

“It’s June 20 2043 before he can be considered eligible for parole.”

Heinous murder

Massie beat and stabbed to death Dr Yule after entering his Hillside Road, Forfar, home uninvited last December.

He repeatedly stabbed the widower – twice in the neck, perforating his jugular vein, and once in the stomach.

Dr Bill Yule. Image: Yule family

He inflicted blunt force injuries and caused a cooker to fall on top of his victim, who had defensive wounds inflicted during the struggle.

Massie was on bail at the time.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

