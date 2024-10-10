Learner driver’s disgust after pensioner gifted her sex toy during Stirlingshire lesson

A pensioner who used a driving lesson to give the 17-year-old learner a vibrator has been jailed and placed on the sex offenders register.

Alexander Bell also repeatedly touched the girl’s leg during lessons, despite her friend also being in the vehicle.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the 69-year-old had a little insight into the upset his actions caused.

Driving lesson disgust

Fiscal depute Amy Clyne told the court Bell continued touching his young victim even when asked to stop earlier this year.

“The witness was getting driving lessons from the accused and her friend was in the car as well.

“During the lesson the accused has repeatedly touched her leg, telling her to slow down.

“This was unwanted attention and he was asked to stop.

“The witness slowed down but the accused still touched her leg, telling her to slow down.”

The girl’s friend described the actions as “strange”, the prosecutor said.

“Around the same time… the accused made sexual remarks to the witness about her sexual experience and discussed getting a vibrator for her.”

She said the teenager was made uncomfortable by this conversation and when alone, began to cry.

During another driving lesson, Bell said “remember I said I would get you a vibrator toy”, before producing a package containing a device.

He added: “Don’t tell your mother.”

The girl was upset and uncomfortable but took the device home and hid it in her room.

She later told staff at her school about the incident and police became involved.

Registration and jailed

Bell texted the girl’s mother to assure her he had no improper intentions towards her.

Solicitor Kelly Howe, defending, said Bell was unaware how his actions had affected the girl as he believed they were having open conversations.

Bell, of Lochearnhead, admitted sexually assaulting the teenager at an address in Plean in January this year.

He further admitted making sexual remarks towards the girl with the intention of receiving sexual gratification.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney told him: “You engaged in behaviour towards a 17-year-old girl… which was entirely inappropriate.

“You appear to have no insight into your behaviour, you were dismissive of the upset you caused her.

“Those are, in my view, appalling aggravations.”

In addition to placing him on the sex offenders register for a decade, Sheriff O’Mahoney jailed him for eight months.

