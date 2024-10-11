Whisky thief stole £42k of spirits from Perth auctioneer to bankroll gambling addiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Whisky thief stole £42k of spirits from Perth auctioneer to bankroll gambling addiction

Whisky Auctioneer worker Andrew Grant got friends and family to unwittingly sell on the high value booze he plundered.

By Ross Gardiner
Andrew Grant
Andrew Grant.

A gambling addict thief swindled his Perth auctioneer employer out of dozens of bottles of high value whisky worth more than £40,000.

Andrew Grant stole 45 bottles of expensive whisky then told friends and family to sell them at auction – including through his own workplace – claiming to have bought them legitimately at a reduced price.

He raked in the profits to fund his gambling.

The thief was ordered to complete unpaid work and compensate the company as a direct alternative to jail.

Dram scam

Whisky Auctioneer, headquartered at Perth’s Inveralmond Industrial Estate, sells rare and collectible bottles of whisky at global auctions.

Grant, 44, began working with the firm in January 2021 in a role which gave him access to the storage area.

A check carried out in February 2022 uncovered an anomaly which showed 45 bottles of whisky were missing.

Further investigation showed the bottles had been sold by four different people on various platforms, including Whisky Auctioneer.

60% of the proceeds had been transferred to Grant’s bank account.

24 of the 40 bottles of the oldest Scotch whisky in existence.
Grant’s employer deals in rare spirits. Image: Whisky Auctioneer

Police interviewed him and he explained he got friends and family to sell the bottles, which he told them he had been allowed to purchase at a reduced price.

He explained the sellers had no idea about the thefts and he was using the money to bankroll a gambling addiction.

In total, 45 bottles of spirits worth £42,700 were stolen by Grant and he received £24,500 from their sale.

‘Entrenched’ in gambling addiction

At an earlier hearing, Grant, of Alexander Grove in Bearsden, admitted thefts between August 17 2021 and December 22 2021.

He also admitted that between August 2 2021 and March 31 2022, he acquired and possessed criminal property, namely the £24,500 he gained through the sales.

Sentencing had been deferred for background reports to be prepared.

Solicitor Doug McConnell told Perth Sheriff Court: “He had no support at the time.

“He got himself entrenched in a gambling addiction.

“He accepts the breach of trust.

“What makes it worse is he got friends and family involved – he feels dreadful about that.

“That’s had a significant impact on Mr Grant and his relationships.”

He said his client has since sought medical and expert help, adding: “I don’t know if Mr Grant has put his gambling addiction behind him – I don’t know if anybody can put a gambling addiction behind them totally.”

Breached trust

As a direct alternative to imprisonment, Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC placed the thief on a community payback order with the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work in a year and three years of supervision.

He was also given 28 days to compensate Whisky Auctioneer with £2,000 he has saved and a confiscation order of just over £100 was also made.

The sheriff said: “You breached the trust of your employer by stealing goods of a very high value from them.

“You involved your family in the scheme by having them sell the goods without telling them.

“You have accepted full responsibility at an early stage. You are rightly devastated and ashamed by your behaviour.

“These offences fall well within the range of a custodial disposal. Such a disposal would do little.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Harris Butt
Dundee parking rage 'animal' left 82-year-old dementia and MND sufferer unconscious
Rory Mowatt
Jailed Perth man battered mum twice, leaving her with fractured jaw
Ninewells and ambulances
Attempted murder trial hears Dundee baby injuries were due to 'sustained, forceful shaking'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis and cash
Nisa post office robbery
VIDEO: Fife post office staff praised for bravery during armed robbery
Alannah Morgan and Chris Law
Woman who left Dundee MP in fear for life is sentenced to unpaid work
Alexander Bell
Learner driver's disgust after pensioner gifted her sex toy during Stirlingshire lesson
Ross Hunter
Online first dater abducted and assaulted women in Perthshire and Edinburgh
Alan Massie
Forfar doctor murderer had double razor weapon in Perth Prison
Darren Gibson
Fife rapist snared by social media appeal is jailed for six years