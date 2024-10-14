Dundee kitchen porter creep makes holidays curfew dodge bid

A creepy kitchen porter from Dundee, who violated a colleague by sniffing her, has been banned from going on two holidays as part of his punishment.

James Laidlaw, 52, was found guilty by a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court of subjecting the woman, who was in her 20s, to months of harassment.

The victim said she was left feeling “violated and dirty” after Laidlaw repeatedly invaded her personal space, made inappropriate comments and grabbed her.

As well as creeping up beside her to sniff her, Laidlaw also told the woman he “wanted to eat her because she was so delicious”.

When she reported Laidlaw to management at the care home, he flew into a rage and followed her into a toilet cubicle to assault her.

Laidlaw’s solicitor Kevin Hampton told the court his client was prepared to undertake a restriction of liberty order but wanted time off to go on two holidays.

Holiday punishment

Mr Hampton said: “He does have holidays booked.

“There is one over Christmas and new year, which was booked well in advance of the trial.

“Since being convicted, another holiday in November has been booked… by his wife.

“The court may be less sympathetic towards that one. I can confirm that both holidays are non-refundable.”

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Laidlaw on curfew for six months from 7pm to 7am each day and said: “It’s a punishment.

“Part of that punishment is that you are not going on holiday.

“I am not going to make any amendment or adjustment to allow you to go on holiday.”

Laidlaw was also ordered to stay away from his victim for 12 months.

Woman left devastated

Laidlaw originally stood trial accused of sexually assault but the jury convicted him of an alternative assault charge.

He was also convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman.

His victim told the jury: “I felt like I wasn’t a human being.

“It broke me completely. It changed who I am.

“I missed over a year of work and I am just honestly not the same any more.

“I don’t think I ever will be.”

The kitchen porter in his own evidence said the assault never took place and the woman had been lying.

He was found guilty of causing the woman fear or alarm including by approaching her from behind and standing close to her, sniffing her, making remarks, staring at her, threatening violence, untying her apron and pulling her towards him and acting aggressively.

He was found guilty of following the woman into a changing room, seizing her and preventing her from entering a toilet cubicle, assaulting her by seizing her clothing across her chest and pushing her against a wall.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.