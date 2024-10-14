Dundee kitchen porter creep makes holidays curfew dodge bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee kitchen porter creep makes holidays curfew dodge bid

A lawyer asked if James Laidlaw's curfew could be eased so he could go on holiday twice before the end of the year.

By Gordon Currie
James Laidlaw
James Laidlaw appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A creepy kitchen porter from Dundee, who violated a colleague by sniffing her, has been banned from going on two holidays as part of his punishment.

James Laidlaw, 52, was found guilty by a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court of subjecting the woman, who was in her 20s, to months of harassment.

The victim said she was left feeling “violated and dirty” after Laidlaw repeatedly invaded her personal space, made inappropriate comments and grabbed her.

As well as creeping up beside her to sniff her, Laidlaw also told the woman he “wanted to eat her because she was so delicious”.

When she reported Laidlaw to management at the care home, he flew into a rage and followed her into a toilet cubicle to assault her.

Laidlaw’s solicitor Kevin Hampton told the court his client was prepared to undertake a restriction of liberty order but wanted time off to go on two holidays.

Holiday punishment

Mr Hampton said: “He does have holidays booked.

“There is one over Christmas and new year, which was booked well in advance of the trial.

“Since being convicted, another holiday in November has been booked… by his wife.

“The court may be less sympathetic towards that one. I can confirm that both holidays are non-refundable.”

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Laidlaw on curfew for six months from 7pm to 7am each day and said: “It’s a punishment.

“Part of that punishment is that you are not going on holiday.

“I am not going to make any amendment or adjustment to allow you to go on holiday.”

Laidlaw was also ordered to stay away from his victim for 12 months.

Woman left devastated

Laidlaw originally stood trial accused of sexually assault but the jury convicted him of an alternative assault charge.

He was also convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman.

His victim told the jury: “I felt like I wasn’t a human being.

“It broke me completely. It changed who I am.

“I missed over a year of work and I am just honestly not the same any more.

“I don’t think I ever will be.”

The kitchen porter in his own evidence said the assault never took place and the woman had been lying.

He was found guilty of causing the woman fear or alarm including by approaching her from behind and standing close to her, sniffing her, making remarks, staring at her, threatening violence, untying her apron and pulling her towards him and acting aggressively.

He was found guilty of following the woman into a changing room, seizing her and preventing her from entering a toilet cubicle, assaulting her by seizing her clothing across her chest and pushing her against a wall.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Lewis Beveridge
Taxi rank attack teen sentenced for Perth offence after 3 years
Eddie Yan Kin NG, Rice Delight
Dunfermline takeaway boss on register for indecent remarks to two teenage girls
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Driver battered passenger after Dunfermline crash
Daanyaal Chowdhury
Human trafficking Perthshire puppy farmer given two-year worker ban
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Baby injuries not caused by couch fall, Dundee attempted murder trial told
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Abuser jailed and phone fraud
Scottish Prison Service sign
Short-term prisoners in Scotland to be released earlier and bail changes introduced
Harris Butt
Dundee parking rage 'animal' left 82-year-old dementia and MND sufferer unconscious
Rory Mowatt
Jailed Perth man battered mum twice, leaving her with fractured jaw
Andrew Grant
Whisky thief stole £42k of spirits from Perth auctioneer to bankroll gambling addiction