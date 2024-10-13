Driver battered passenger after Dunfermline crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Driver battered passenger after Dunfermline crash

Aaaron Gover admitted assault and drink-driving.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A  Fife driver repeatedly seized a woman’s throat and struck her head off the bonnet of a car after crashing at a roundabout.

Aaron Gover, 25, appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the domestically-aggravated assault and driving with excess alcohol (30mics/22) in his system at Queensferry Road, Dunfermline, on August 18 this year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Gover and the woman, who had only been together a couple of weeks before the incident, were drinking in the city centre, then went to his home around midnight.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf said Gover was under the influence and became aggressive and shouted at the woman, who tried to talk to him.

He took her phone while shouting and swearing, before leaving in a car with her.

Post-crash assault

The fiscal said the car “made contact” with a roundabout in Dunfermline, causing two punctured tyres.

A taxi and an ambulance stopped to offer help but Gover persuaded them to go on, the court heard.

The fiscal said the terrifying assault followed.

“He pushed her to the ground, placed his arm round her neck with the back of his elbow, pushing into her throat.

“She indicated she was struggling to breathe.”

She escaped his grasp but the fiscal continued: “He then grabbed her by the hair and hit her head off the bonnet multiple times and she was begging him to stop”.

He continued to put his arms round her throat and choke her but she was able to kick him off before running to a taxi, the fiscal added.

The vehicle was traced by police and Gover, who was nearby, said “that’s my car” and “I have been driving and f***ed it”.

Sentencing

Gover, of Sherbrooke Road, Rosyth, was then taken into custody.

The fiscal depute said no physical injuries were libelled but acknowledged there would be psychological harm to the woman.

Ms Yousaf said the woman indicated at the time she wanted protection from Gover.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said her client has taken steps to get support after what appears to be an out-of-character offence – the first time he has come to the attention of the authorities.

Sheriff Alan Findlay noted Gover said: “No doubt you have inflicted psychological injury on (the woman) whom you barely knew”.

Sheriff Findlay ordered Gover to pay £500 compensation to his victim and fined him £400 and banned him from driving for a year.

The sheriff said he would not impose a non-harassment order, given the brief nature of the relationship.

