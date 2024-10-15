Dundee man accused of baby shaking attempted murder tells jury: ‘I think I soothed him too much’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man accused of baby shaking attempted murder tells jury: ‘I think I soothed him too much’

Marc Lannen denies deliberately causing the boy to suffer injuries that required life-saving surgery in 2018.

By Ciaran Shanks
A man accused of attempting to murder a four-month-old baby in Dundee has claimed the child’s catastrophic injuries were caused by too much “soothing”.

Jurors at the High Court in Dundee previously heard from five doctors, ranging from brain surgeons to a paediatrician, who all said shaking was the most likely mechanism for the injuries.

The child suffered a subdural hematoma – blood collecting between the brain and skull – and a 2cm midline shift in the central line of his brain.

Emergency surgery would normally be performed after a midline shift of 5mm.

Dr Kismet-Hossain Ibrahim – the Ninewells Hospital neurosurgeon who saved the child’s life – said the midline shift was one of the worst he had seen in almost 30 years of practice.

‘High-pitched’ cries

Lannen, 34, claimed he initially startled the child by shouting in celebration at an evening football match on TV.

He was in the living room of a flat with the baby in a bouncer in front of him.

After going into the kitchen to prepare bottles, he said the child produced “high-pitched” crying which was different from normal.

Marc Lannen.
Marc Lannen gave evidence at his high court trial.

Lannen told the court he tried to “soothe” the child by holding him in his arms, putting him over his shoulder and trying to give him a bottle, all of which failed.

“It’s when I’ve sat down on the sofa that I’ve noticed there’s something wrong,” he said.

“He was a wee bitty clenched, like tucked in. He was pale. I noticed his eyes were rolling back.

“I took him to the bathroom and splashed water in his face. I thought he would maybe come round.

“He was sick in the living room and was sick over himself. I took his clothes off and took my top off to try and warm him. I wrapped him in a towel and put him on the changing mat.

“That’s when I phoned my mum. He was still shallow breathing and still not responsive.”

Dundee High Court.

Defence counsel Michael Meehan KC asked Lannen about a 15-minute window between the boy crying and then stopping after becoming increasingly unwell.

Responding to when this occurred, Lannen said: “When I have been walking around with him on my shoulder.

“I have maybe done it a bit too much and then I have noticed when I have sat down with him that I have seen he’s stopped crying.

“I maybe done it too quick. He would always move about and throw himself about and I would always try to hold him and soothe him the best I could.”

Mr Meehan asked: “You think somehow the way you were soothing him on the right side was too much?”

Lannen replied: “Yeah. I think I soothed him too much. I never physically shook him.”

Panicked phone call to mum

The court heard how Lannen phoned his mum in a “state of panic” instead of phoning an ambulance.

She immediately urged Lannen to phone for help with a paramedic making the decision to rush the boy – who was suffering a seizure – to Ninewells.

Advocate depute Leanne McQuillan questioned Lannen on his version of events.

She asked: “So contrary to what all of these doctors have said, you want the jury to believe these injuries were caused by too much soothing?

“You did something. You shook him. Sustained shaking coupled with slamming onto a sofa or a mattress.

“Everybody says these are not just injuries that can happen from a day-to-day, household event.

“It would have to be a significant accident if it was an accident.”

Lannen replied: “When I have soothed him, I have maybe done it a bit too much. He always moved his head about. It was hard to control him.”

Denies assault

Doctors previously gave evidence saying the extent of the child’s head injury was similar to the victim of a “high velocity” crash or if a child had fallen out of a window.

An MRI scan showed multiple retinal haemorrhages which would not normally have been visible.

Prior to the injuries, the child was healthy with no underlying blood issues.

When asked why he didn’t phone 999 straight away, Lannen said: “I was panicked. I just didn’t really know what was going on.”

Ms McQuillan said: “You decided to phone your mum instead of 999. Is it because you panicked because you knew you were responsible for inflicting these injuries on him?”

Lannen replied: “No.”

Earlier in the day, the child’s mother left the house after a “silly” argument with Lannen about identification for a new phone.

The boy, now aged six, requires additional support at school and is likely to face further issues as he gets older.

The child’s mother previously claimed that Lannen told her the boy had fallen off a couch but he said this was untrue.

Lannen, of Whitfield Rise, denies assaulting the child at an address in Dundee on August 23 2018 by shaking him, inflicting blunt force trauma to the head and cause injury to the head through unknown means.

It is alleged that this caused the child severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, endangered his life and was an attempt to murder him.

The trial before judge Lord Young continues.

