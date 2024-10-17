Perth murderer caught with knife in public months before Cameron Rae killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth murderer caught with knife in public months before Cameron Rae killing

Caleb Ferguson was also caught driving a BMW with an 'extremely high' level of cocaine in his system.

By Jamie Buchan
Caleb Ferguson
Caleb Ferguson returned to Perth Sheriff Court after being convicted of murder at the high court.

Teenage killer Caleb Ferguson was caught by police carrying a knife in Perth less than six months before he murdered rival Cameron Rae, it has emerged.

Ferguson stabbed 20-year-old Cameron to death at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street in April last year.

Earlier this month, he was convicted of murder following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The 20-year-old was remanded in custody and faces life imprisonment.

On Wednesday, Ferguson was brought to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing on two earlier summary matters.

He previously pled guilty to having a knife in Crammond Place on November 6 2022.

And he admitted driving a black BMW with cocaine in his system on the M90, near Kinross Services, a month later.

The court heard he was behind the wheel with 20 times the permitted level of the class A drug in his blood.

Drug level was ‘extremely high’

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Ferguson: “Given you have been remanded in custody, I have no option but to impose a sentence of imprisonment.”

He was jailed for 163 days for the knife offence and fined £750 for the drug-driving charge.

Caleb Ferguson police mugshot
Caleb Ferguson will receive a life sentence. Image: Police Scotland

The sheriff ordered “no time to pay,” meaning the fine was converted into a further 28 days prison time.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

The sheriff noted the “extremely high reading” of drugs in his system.

Ferguson was behind the wheel with 200 mics of cocaine per litre of blood. The permitted drug-driving limit is 10 mics.

He pled guilty to the offences earlier this year, but sentence was deferred pending the outcome of the murder trial.

cameron rae murder
Cameron Rae. Image: Kerry Burgess

Prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to allegations he was also found in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Ferguson, of Bute Drive, will returned to the high court for sentencing on the murder charge next month.

He was told by judge Lord Scott to expect to serve “substantial period” before he is even eligible for parole.

Anti-knives campaign

Ferguson had admitted killing Mr Rae, but denied murdering him.

His trial heard how he stabbed his victim three times before alerting the authorities, and fleeing the flat.

Police arrived to find Mr Rae with grievous injuries. He died before he could be moved out of the block.

Speaking to The Courier following the verdict, Mr Rae’s mum Kerry Burgess said of upcoming sentencing: “Nothing will ever be enough in my eyes. My boy is never coming home, ever.”

An anti-knives campaign was launched in Mr Rae’s memory.

The Stop the Stabbing, Stick to Jabbing campaign aims to get local youngsters off the streets and into boxing clubs.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

