Perth murderer caught with knife in public months before Cameron Rae killing

Teenage killer Caleb Ferguson was caught by police carrying a knife in Perth less than six months before he murdered rival Cameron Rae, it has emerged.

Ferguson stabbed 20-year-old Cameron to death at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street in April last year.

Earlier this month, he was convicted of murder following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The 20-year-old was remanded in custody and faces life imprisonment.

On Wednesday, Ferguson was brought to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing on two earlier summary matters.

He previously pled guilty to having a knife in Crammond Place on November 6 2022.

And he admitted driving a black BMW with cocaine in his system on the M90, near Kinross Services, a month later.

The court heard he was behind the wheel with 20 times the permitted level of the class A drug in his blood.

Drug level was ‘extremely high’

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Ferguson: “Given you have been remanded in custody, I have no option but to impose a sentence of imprisonment.”

He was jailed for 163 days for the knife offence and fined £750 for the drug-driving charge.

The sheriff ordered “no time to pay,” meaning the fine was converted into a further 28 days prison time.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

The sheriff noted the “extremely high reading” of drugs in his system.

Ferguson was behind the wheel with 200 mics of cocaine per litre of blood. The permitted drug-driving limit is 10 mics.

He pled guilty to the offences earlier this year, but sentence was deferred pending the outcome of the murder trial.

Prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to allegations he was also found in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Ferguson, of Bute Drive, will returned to the high court for sentencing on the murder charge next month.

He was told by judge Lord Scott to expect to serve “substantial period” before he is even eligible for parole.

Anti-knives campaign

Ferguson had admitted killing Mr Rae, but denied murdering him.

His trial heard how he stabbed his victim three times before alerting the authorities, and fleeing the flat.

Police arrived to find Mr Rae with grievous injuries. He died before he could be moved out of the block.

Speaking to The Courier following the verdict, Mr Rae’s mum Kerry Burgess said of upcoming sentencing: “Nothing will ever be enough in my eyes. My boy is never coming home, ever.”

An anti-knives campaign was launched in Mr Rae’s memory.

The Stop the Stabbing, Stick to Jabbing campaign aims to get local youngsters off the streets and into boxing clubs.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.