Kirkcaldy paedophile pensioner with picture price list placed on curfew

A paedophile pensioner from Kirkcaldy caught with indecent images and an instruction manual on how to download child abuse material has been placed on curfew.

Graham Dickie was found with 100,000 images and a video collection with a run-time of more than two-and-a-half days.

Detectives believe the 67-year-old had downloaded the sick material onto a laptop before saving them on other devices.

However, at the time of his arrest, Dickie had deleted many of the images, leaving him with around 36,000 which were accessible.

Dickie, of Williamson’s Quay, previously admitted taking or making indecent images of children between September 14 and 26 last year.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court solicitor Iain McCafferty said many of the images had been gained at the same time as Dickie downloaded whole folders of material.

He said: “He has a strong feeling of revulsion at his own actions.

“At several times he has apologised to me for having to deal with this matter.”

He said most of the material had been deleted by the time of the police raid.

Sentencing

Sheriff Robert More noted the number of category A images– the most vile sort – was “low”.

Although noting a period of imprisonment “would undoubtedly be merited”, Sheriff More opted instead to place Dickie on a supervision order.

Dickie must remain in contact with supervisors from the social work team for three years and abide by strict conditions governing his internet access.

He was placed on a curfew for four months and must remain on the sex offenders register for five years.

Price list

The court previously heard officers arrived at Dickie’s door last September, acting on intelligence a device containing indecent images of children was connecting to the internet there.

A computer hard drive and a USB stick were seized and found to contain images and video of children – males and females between the ages of five and 15.

Some on the computer were last viewed a few days before but they were no longer accessible.

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith said: “Instructions with video tutorials and examples on how to access and download indecent images of children were also recovered.

“There was a folder containing a price list of indecent images of children available for download.”

The USB stick contained 36,106 images and 201 videos, all of which were accessible.

Of those, 93 images and 80 videos were category A.

In total there was 99,990 images and 561 videos, with the videos having a total run time of 63 hours and 20 minutes.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.