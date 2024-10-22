Kirkcaldy paedophile pensioner with picture price list placed on curfew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Kirkcaldy paedophile pensioner with picture price list placed on curfew

Graham Dickie was caught with 100,000 sick images and hours of video.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Graham Dickie at court
Graham Dickie.

A paedophile pensioner from Kirkcaldy caught with indecent images and an instruction manual on how to download child abuse material has been placed on curfew.

Graham Dickie was found with 100,000 images and a video collection with a run-time of more than two-and-a-half days.

Detectives believe the 67-year-old had downloaded the sick material onto a laptop before saving them on other devices.

However, at the time of his arrest, Dickie had deleted many of the images, leaving him with around 36,000 which were accessible.

Dickie, of Williamson’s Quay, previously admitted taking or making indecent images of children between September 14 and 26 last year.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court solicitor Iain McCafferty said many of the images had been gained at the same time as Dickie downloaded whole folders of material.

He said: “He has a strong feeling of revulsion at his own actions.

“At several times he has apologised to me for having to deal with this matter.”

He said most of the material had been deleted by the time of the police raid.

Sentencing

Sheriff Robert More noted the number of category A images– the most vile sort – was “low”.

Although noting a period of imprisonment “would undoubtedly be merited”, Sheriff More opted instead to place Dickie on a supervision order.

Dickie must remain in contact with supervisors from the social work team for three years and abide by strict conditions governing his internet access.

He was placed on a curfew for four months and must remain on the sex offenders register for five years.

Price list

The court previously heard officers arrived at Dickie’s door last September, acting on intelligence a device containing indecent images of children was connecting to the internet there.

A computer hard drive and a USB stick were seized and found to contain images and video of children – males and females between the ages of five and 15.

Some on the computer were last viewed a few days before but they were no longer accessible.

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith said: “Instructions with video tutorials and examples on how to access and download indecent images of children were also recovered.

“There was a folder containing a price list of indecent images of children available for download.”

The USB stick contained 36,106 images and 201 videos, all of which were accessible.

Of those, 93 images and 80 videos were category A.

In total there was 99,990 images and 561 videos, with the videos having a total run time of 63 hours and 20 minutes.

