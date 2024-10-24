Fife cannabis driver used illegal drug as painkiller after being scared off OxyContin by Netflix show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife cannabis driver used illegal drug as painkiller after being scared off OxyContin by Netflix show

Kevan Coventry swapped from opiates to cannabis after watching the show.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Kevan Coventry
Kevan Coventry.

A driver caught with five times the legal limit of cannabis in his system had started using the illegal drug in place of his prescription OxyContin medication after watching a Netflix show.

Kevan Coventry had been prescribed opiates following an injury to his hand.

But after watching a Netflix drama about the origins of the US opioid crisis and the increased use of OxyContin, he decided to seek alternative treatment.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Coventry was driving a van earlier this year when he was stopped in the town’s Valley Gardens.

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig said: “At around 1.30pm on March 16 officers were on uniformed mobile patrol and had occasion to stop the accused’s motor vehicle.

“The accused identified himself as the driver and officers could smell cannabis coming from him.”

She said the 38-year-old failed a roadside drugs test and blood tests were taken to verify the result.

OxyContin scare

Solicitor David Cranston, defending, said the trainee welder had been prescribed OxyContin but had been scared off its use after watching the show.

He said: “He had been smoking quite a lot of cannabis in the run-up to this.

“He had a nasty injury to his hand and had been prescribed OxyContin but after watching a documentary on Netflix he thought he would be better managing his pain in his own way.

“As we know it remains in the body for quite some time.

“He told me he genuinely thought he wasn’t under the influence of the drug after smoking the night before.”

Mr Cranston told the court Coventry’s employers at Babcock regularly test their staff and his client had no desire to lose his job.

He said he is no longer suffering from the injury and for both reasons, is no longer taking cannabis.

Mr Cranston added a driving ban would cause Coventry difficulty as he commuted to and from work.

‘Dangerous to rely on internet’

Coventry, of Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to driving with excess Delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol, the main psychoactive substance in cannabis (10mics/2).

Sheriff Neil Kinnear warned Coventry against taking non-medical advice.

He said: “This is unfortunate.

“You were taking cannabis – it’s always dangerous to rely on the internet for medical advice rather than medical doctors.“

He disqualified Coventry from driving for a total of 16 months and fined him £600.

Netflix drama

Netflix drama Painkiller stars Matthew Broderick as Purdue Pharma executive Richard Sackler, telling the story of painkiller OxyContin’s rise to prominence in the US.

Matthew Broderick in Netflix's Painkiller
Matthew Broderick in Netflix’s Painkiller. Image: Netflix / Blue Harp / Album

The highly-addictive drug became notorious due to its side effects and was blamed for fuelling the opioid crisis in the country.

It is also used in the UK but only on prescription.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Grindr, Robbie Hamilton
Police called as Fife Grindr sextortionist re-surfaces in fresh scam probe
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Dailycourtgraphic. .. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Wednesday court round-up — Tricycle trickster and a single joint
Jonathan Rhind
Rapist jailed for Fife and Perthshire attacks
Michael Yeo
Jail for drunken lorry driver who crashed in Perthshire while six-times legal limit
Phone with EncrChat
Dundee dealer involved in 'serious organised crime' ordered kilos of drugs through Encrochat
Boguslaw Lach
Man who smashed up Dunfermline court with mallet also caught with knife
Leon Shepstone
Fife man's racist 999 rants in takeaway delivery driver row
Laurie Taylor
Woman said child 'deserved to die' during life-threatening Angus attack
Michael Gitongu appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Carer caught on camera attacking disabled client in Perthshire house
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Mooning in Fife and Bongo's Jaguar