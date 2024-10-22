Witness feared Arbroath cyber analyst was sleeping behind wheel while driving into Dundee

A cyber security analyst received a hefty fine after being caught almost six times the drink drive limit on the Kingsway.

Paul Maddicks appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel of his Kia Ceed while driving into Dundee on the A90.

A concerned motorist called the police and tried to stop him going any further, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

‘Sleeping’ fears

Maddicks, 48, admitted driving with excess alcohol (127mics/ 22) on July 9 this year.

Prosecutor Nicola Caira said a witness was driving on the A90 between Perth and Dundee when they became aware of Maddicks’ car driving erratically.

She said the car was swerving between lanes and came close to hitting a kerb.

Ms Caira added: “The witness drove window-to-window with the vehicle and observed a male driver with his eyes shut.

“The witness thought the accused was sleeping and started to shout and beep his horn to get the accused’s attention.

“The accused started to indicate, speed up and slow down.

“The witness drew the conclusion that the accused must be drunk and made a phone call to the police.”

Stopped by police

While at a set of traffic lights, the motorist tried to stop Maddicks but he drove further up Kingsway East.

Officers arrived between the Forfar Road and Pitkerro Road junctions and could smell alcohol coming from Maddicks when they stopped him.

He was described as having glazed eyes and slurred speech.

Solicitor Robin Beattie said first offender Maddicks, of Keptie Road in Arbroath, had been struggling with personal issues at the time.

He said Maddicks, who earns around £5,000 per month, had been somewhat dependent on alcohol for several years and was driving after becoming fearful of his family seeing him drunk.

Mr Beattie said: “He was drinking wine on his own.

“He doesn’t know where he was driving to, he was just driving away so that his family wouldn’t find him in this state.

“He’s trying to address his issues. He is taking medication for anxiety and depression and is arranging counselling through his employers.”

Sentencing

Sheriff John Rafferty said Maddicks’ driving was of a “very poor quality” and said any penalty would have to be “substantial”.

Maddicks was disqualified from driving for 20 months, which will be reduced to 15 months if he completes the drink-drive rehabilitation scheme.

He was also fined £2,600.66

