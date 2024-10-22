Witness feared Arbroath cyber analyst was sleeping behind wheel while driving into Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Witness feared Arbroath cyber analyst was sleeping behind wheel while driving into Dundee

Paul Maddicks appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel of his Kia Ceed while driving on the A90.

By Ciaran Shanks
Paul Maddicks
Paul Maddicks.

A cyber security analyst received a hefty fine after being caught almost six times the drink drive limit on the Kingsway.

Paul Maddicks appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel of his Kia Ceed while driving into Dundee on the A90.

A concerned motorist called the police and tried to stop him going any further, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

‘Sleeping’ fears

Maddicks, 48, admitted driving with excess alcohol (127mics/ 22) on July 9 this year.

Prosecutor Nicola Caira said a witness was driving on the A90 between Perth and Dundee when they became aware of Maddicks’ car driving erratically.

She said the car was swerving between lanes and came close to hitting a kerb.

Ms Caira added: “The witness drove window-to-window with the vehicle and observed a male driver with his eyes shut.

“The witness thought the accused was sleeping and started to shout and beep his horn to get the accused’s attention.

“The accused started to indicate, speed up and slow down.

“The witness drew the conclusion that the accused must be drunk and made a phone call to the police.”

Stopped by police

While at a set of traffic lights, the motorist tried to stop Maddicks but he drove further up Kingsway East.

Officers arrived between the Forfar Road and Pitkerro Road junctions and could smell alcohol coming from Maddicks when they stopped him.

He was described as having glazed eyes and slurred speech.

Solicitor Robin Beattie said first offender Maddicks, of Keptie Road in Arbroath, had been struggling with personal issues at the time.

He said Maddicks, who earns around £5,000 per month, had been somewhat dependent on alcohol for several years and was driving after becoming fearful of his family seeing him drunk.

Mr Beattie said: “He was drinking wine on his own.

“He doesn’t know where he was driving to, he was just driving away so that his family wouldn’t find him in this state.

“He’s trying to address his issues. He is taking medication for anxiety and depression and is arranging counselling through his employers.”

Sentencing

Sheriff John Rafferty said Maddicks’ driving was of a “very poor quality” and said any penalty would have to be “substantial”.

Maddicks was disqualified from driving for 20 months, which will be reduced to 15 months if he completes the drink-drive rehabilitation scheme.

He was also fined £2,600.66

