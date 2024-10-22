Perth BMW driver who flipped car on M90 ‘could have endangered many lives’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth BMW driver who flipped car on M90 ‘could have endangered many lives’

Benjamin Atkins was allowed to keep his driving licence and was told by a sheriff: 'You're a very lucky man.'

By Jamie Buchan
The crash on the M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The crash on the M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A driver who overturned his BMW after smashing into a motorway barrier was told his “completely irresponsible” actions could have put many lives at risk.

Benjamin Atkins repeatedly braked and accelerated towards a car in front as he drove down the M90, near Glenfarg.

When the other car moved aside to let him pass, the 26-year-old again slammed on the brakes forcing the motorist to take action to avoid a crash.

Atkins then lost control of his car and ploughed into a central reservation, before flipping over and landing on his roof.

Benjamin Atkins appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Originally charged with dangerous driving, Atkins, of Jura Street, Perth, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted an amended charge of careless driving on the M90, near junction eight.

Emergency services called to the scene

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan, prosecuting, said the complainer and his partner set off at about noon on January 4 this year, leaving Dundee to travel to Fife.

“Whilst travelling on the M90, the driver entered lane two in order to overtake vehicles in lane one.

“As he moved out, both occupants saw in the rear view mirror a black BMW, travelling extremely close to the rear of the vehicle.

The crash on the M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The two witnesses observed the accused repeatedly brake and then accelerate towards them.

“They formed the opinion he was trying to get them to move over, so he could get past.”

Mr Duncan said: “This continued for a short distance, before the complainer returned to lane one to allow the accused to pass.

“When he moved across, the accused went past his car at speed.”

Atkins then suddenly pumped the brakes, causing the driver behind to take action to avoid hitting the back of Atkins’ car.

“The accused then lost control of his vehicle, struck a central barrier before overturning onto its roof.”

Emergency service crews were called to the scene and Atkins was checked over by paramedics.

‘You’re a very lucky man’

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Atkins misjudged matters on this particular date and accepts that he made a mistake.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Atkins: “I hope you appreciate that your driving was completely irresponsible and could have endangered many lives, not just your own.”

She imposed a £900 fine but opted not to disqualify Atkins from driving.

Instead, the sheriff issued five penalty points.

“You’re a very lucky man,” she said.

One lane of the M90, between junctions eight and nine, was closed off by police following the smash.

Three fire services appliances from Perth and Newburgh were scrambled to the scene.

