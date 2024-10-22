Perth BMW driver who flipped car on M90 ‘could have endangered many lives’

A driver who overturned his BMW after smashing into a motorway barrier was told his “completely irresponsible” actions could have put many lives at risk.

Benjamin Atkins repeatedly braked and accelerated towards a car in front as he drove down the M90, near Glenfarg.

When the other car moved aside to let him pass, the 26-year-old again slammed on the brakes forcing the motorist to take action to avoid a crash.

Atkins then lost control of his car and ploughed into a central reservation, before flipping over and landing on his roof.

Originally charged with dangerous driving, Atkins, of Jura Street, Perth, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted an amended charge of careless driving on the M90, near junction eight.

Emergency services called to the scene

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan, prosecuting, said the complainer and his partner set off at about noon on January 4 this year, leaving Dundee to travel to Fife.

“Whilst travelling on the M90, the driver entered lane two in order to overtake vehicles in lane one.

“As he moved out, both occupants saw in the rear view mirror a black BMW, travelling extremely close to the rear of the vehicle.

“The two witnesses observed the accused repeatedly brake and then accelerate towards them.

“They formed the opinion he was trying to get them to move over, so he could get past.”

Mr Duncan said: “This continued for a short distance, before the complainer returned to lane one to allow the accused to pass.

“When he moved across, the accused went past his car at speed.”

Atkins then suddenly pumped the brakes, causing the driver behind to take action to avoid hitting the back of Atkins’ car.

“The accused then lost control of his vehicle, struck a central barrier before overturning onto its roof.”

Emergency service crews were called to the scene and Atkins was checked over by paramedics.

‘You’re a very lucky man’

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Atkins misjudged matters on this particular date and accepts that he made a mistake.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Atkins: “I hope you appreciate that your driving was completely irresponsible and could have endangered many lives, not just your own.”

She imposed a £900 fine but opted not to disqualify Atkins from driving.

Instead, the sheriff issued five penalty points.

“You’re a very lucky man,” she said.

One lane of the M90, between junctions eight and nine, was closed off by police following the smash.

Three fire services appliances from Perth and Newburgh were scrambled to the scene.

