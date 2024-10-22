Priest groped sleeping victim repeatedly on train, Kirkcaldy court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Priest groped sleeping victim repeatedly on train, Kirkcaldy court hears

Father Daniel Doherty was seen repeatedly kissing the much younger man, who later reported the 61-year old had placed his hands inside his trousers.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Fr Daniel Doherty
Fr Daniel Doherty is on the sex offenders register.

A priest who groped a sleeping train passenger in front of young families told railway staff “I was affirming him”.

Father Daniel Doherty was seen repeatedly kissing the much younger man, who later reported the 61-year old had placed his hands inside his trousers.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Docherty, the parish priest at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Falkirk, admitted three counts of sexual assault.

On two further occasions, the cleric fondled the younger man, who had passed out after drinking.

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith told the court the train incident was seen by shocked witnesses and went on for around an hour.

The priest has been removed from duties and is on the sex offenders register.

Sustained abuse on train

The prosecutor said: “The complainer had been drinking throughout the day and fell asleep on the train next to the accused, who was in the aisle seat.

”He was awakened by the accused placing his hand inside the waistband of his trousers and inside his boxer shorts.

“The accused grabbed his penis and was holding it.

”He did this around four times throughout the train journey.

”The complainer kept falling back asleep but after the last occasion made a conscious effort to stay awake.

”At 6.54 pm (two female witnesses) boarded the train at Newcastle.

train
The priest abused his victim on a train., Image: DC Thomson

”They were travelling to Edinburgh with their seven children, between five and 16 years old.

”On sitting down, they observed the accused and the complainer sitting across from them and noticed the complainer was sleeping.

”Around 20 minutes later (one woman) saw the accused lean forward and start to kiss the complainer on the face and lips.

”The accused then began rubbing the complainer’s hand before holding his foot and rubbing it.

“He started grabbing the complainer’s genitals over his clothing.

“The behaviour continued and by this time she thought something was not right about this and was increasingly concerned.

“The accused continued his behaviour on and off over the next hour or so and did not appear to care that anyone could see his behaviour.”

Repeated sexual assaults

The women alerted British Transport Police and train staff before moving carriage.

“The train manager attended and spoke to the accused.

“He said ‘we are just friends’ and ‘I was affirming him’.

“Witness Carruthers asked the accused what affirming meant but he did not explain it.

”During this interaction, witness Carruthers noticed that the accused’s trouser button was undone, his belt was secure and his trousers zip was halfway undone.”

Police met Doherty and his victim off the train at Edinburgh but the man felt unable to report the abuse as Doherty was standing nearby.

British Transport Police
Police met the pair off the train at Edinburgh.

However, he later reported the priest to the police and the archdiocese.

He also reported two further episodes in which the priest had abused him.

One one occasion he passed out after drinking and woke to feel the priest rubbing his groin over his clothes.

On a different occasion he was asleep on a couch and woke after hearing his trouser zip being unzipped.

Doherty placed his hands inside the man’s trousers and masturbated him for “around 20 seconds”

On both occasions his victim pretended to still be asleep and Doherty acted normally towards him the following morning.

Solicitor Gordon Martin, defending, said Doherty, of Bruce Street, Falkirk, wanted to apologise for the distress he had caused his victim, as well as to his family, his parish and the Catholic Church.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Archdiocese apology

The Archdiocese of Edinburgh and St Andrews posted an apology.

It read: “We wish to offer a profound apology to the person affected and we commend their courage in reporting it.

“When the allegations against Fr Doherty were brought to the attention of the Archdiocese, he voluntarily withdrew from active ministry, and remains so, in line with the Church’s published procedures.

“Those same procedures demonstrate the Church’s commitment to safeguarding and the protection of all within the Church.

“The Archdiocese has co-operated fully in the investigation by Police Scotland.

“We commend those who have assisted in bringing this conduct to the notice of the Church and civil authorities.”

