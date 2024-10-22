Priest groped sleeping victim repeatedly on train, Kirkcaldy court hears

A priest who groped a sleeping train passenger in front of young families told railway staff “I was affirming him”.

Father Daniel Doherty was seen repeatedly kissing the much younger man, who later reported the 61-year old had placed his hands inside his trousers.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Docherty, the parish priest at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Falkirk, admitted three counts of sexual assault.

On two further occasions, the cleric fondled the younger man, who had passed out after drinking.

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith told the court the train incident was seen by shocked witnesses and went on for around an hour.

The priest has been removed from duties and is on the sex offenders register.

Sustained abuse on train

The prosecutor said: “The complainer had been drinking throughout the day and fell asleep on the train next to the accused, who was in the aisle seat.

”He was awakened by the accused placing his hand inside the waistband of his trousers and inside his boxer shorts.

“The accused grabbed his penis and was holding it.

”He did this around four times throughout the train journey.

”The complainer kept falling back asleep but after the last occasion made a conscious effort to stay awake.

”At 6.54 pm (two female witnesses) boarded the train at Newcastle.

”They were travelling to Edinburgh with their seven children, between five and 16 years old.

”On sitting down, they observed the accused and the complainer sitting across from them and noticed the complainer was sleeping.

”Around 20 minutes later (one woman) saw the accused lean forward and start to kiss the complainer on the face and lips.

”The accused then began rubbing the complainer’s hand before holding his foot and rubbing it.

“He started grabbing the complainer’s genitals over his clothing.

“The behaviour continued and by this time she thought something was not right about this and was increasingly concerned.

“The accused continued his behaviour on and off over the next hour or so and did not appear to care that anyone could see his behaviour.”

Repeated sexual assaults

The women alerted British Transport Police and train staff before moving carriage.

“The train manager attended and spoke to the accused.

“He said ‘we are just friends’ and ‘I was affirming him’.

“Witness Carruthers asked the accused what affirming meant but he did not explain it.

”During this interaction, witness Carruthers noticed that the accused’s trouser button was undone, his belt was secure and his trousers zip was halfway undone.”

Police met Doherty and his victim off the train at Edinburgh but the man felt unable to report the abuse as Doherty was standing nearby.

However, he later reported the priest to the police and the archdiocese.

He also reported two further episodes in which the priest had abused him.

One one occasion he passed out after drinking and woke to feel the priest rubbing his groin over his clothes.

On a different occasion he was asleep on a couch and woke after hearing his trouser zip being unzipped.

Doherty placed his hands inside the man’s trousers and masturbated him for “around 20 seconds”

On both occasions his victim pretended to still be asleep and Doherty acted normally towards him the following morning.

Solicitor Gordon Martin, defending, said Doherty, of Bruce Street, Falkirk, wanted to apologise for the distress he had caused his victim, as well as to his family, his parish and the Catholic Church.

Sentence was deferred for reports.

Archdiocese apology

The Archdiocese of Edinburgh and St Andrews posted an apology.

It read: “We wish to offer a profound apology to the person affected and we commend their courage in reporting it.

“When the allegations against Fr Doherty were brought to the attention of the Archdiocese, he voluntarily withdrew from active ministry, and remains so, in line with the Church’s published procedures.

“Those same procedures demonstrate the Church’s commitment to safeguarding and the protection of all within the Church.

“The Archdiocese has co-operated fully in the investigation by Police Scotland.

“We commend those who have assisted in bringing this conduct to the notice of the Church and civil authorities.”

