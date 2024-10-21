Heinous Fife couple made children take part in baby rape

A couple who forced two young children to participate in their rape of a baby during a catalogue of abuse against youngsters in Fife, are behind bars.

Samantha Crawford, 33, and her then-partner Michael Cummins, 35, compelled the older children to take part in attacks on the infant.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the pair also subjected the children to repeated serious sexual and physical assaults during a four-year period.

They also abused a fourth child.

Crawford and Cummins, both of Kirkcaldy, stood trial before judge Lord Harrower, denying any wrongdoing against the children, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

But on Monday, jurors returned guilty verdicts against the pair.

They had spent the past week and a half listening to evidence detailing the impact the attacks have had on the children.

Remanded

Crawford, who chose not to give evidence in her defence, started crying uncontrollably as jurors returned their verdicts.

Her ex-partner stared as judge Lord Harrower remanded the duo in custody before a sentencing hearing next month.

The judge told jurors they would be eligible for counselling if they needed it.

He said: “You have been found guilty of a number of charges.

“The charges are of assault and serious sexual offences including rape.

“I’m bound to obtain criminal justice social work report. You are both remanded in custody.”

Four children targeted

Records from the Scotlands People website show Cummins and Crawford were married in Kirkcaldy in 2011 and divorced in 2022.

The court heard how they targeted their first victim when of early primary school age.

Cummins raped this child and committed other sexual and physical assaults.

Their second victim was a pre-school child who was repeatedly struck on the head and body with a belt by Cummins.

Crawford also repeatedly committed assaults with her hand on the head and body.

The youngster was also sexually assaulted by Cummins.

The third victim was just one when they caused the other children to commit rape.

The child was subjected to rapes on “various occasions”.

The pair also sexually and physically assaulted a fourth child.

Sentencing deferred

During proceedings, the jury heard evidence how doctors who examined the victims had come to the conclusion their injuries had been caused by “traumatic” force.

Lord Harrower deferred sentence until a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on November 18 2024.

He placed the pair on the sex offenders register.

