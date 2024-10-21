Heinous Fife couple made children take part in baby rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Heinous Fife couple made children take part in baby rape

Samantha Crawford and Michael Cummins are behind bars awaiting sentence after being found guilty of horrendous crimes.

By James Mulholland
Samantha Crawford and Michael Cummins
Samantha Crawford and Michael Cummins will be sentenced later.

A couple who forced two young children to participate in their rape of a baby during a catalogue of abuse against youngsters in Fife, are behind bars.

Samantha Crawford, 33, and her then-partner Michael Cummins, 35, compelled the older children to take part in attacks on the infant.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the pair also subjected the children to repeated serious sexual and physical assaults during a four-year period.

They also abused a fourth child.

Crawford and Cummins, both of Kirkcaldy, stood trial before judge Lord Harrower, denying any wrongdoing against the children, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

But on Monday, jurors returned guilty verdicts against the pair.

They had spent the past week and a half listening to evidence detailing the impact the attacks have had on the children.

Remanded

Crawford, who chose not to give evidence in her defence, started crying uncontrollably as jurors returned their verdicts.

Her ex-partner stared as judge Lord Harrower remanded the duo in custody before a sentencing hearing next month.

The judge told jurors they would be eligible for counselling if they needed it.

He said: “You have been found guilty of a number of charges.

“The charges are of assault and serious sexual offences including rape.

“I’m bound to obtain criminal justice social work report. You are both remanded in custody.”

Four children targeted

Records from the Scotlands People website show Cummins and Crawford were married in Kirkcaldy in 2011 and divorced in 2022.

The court heard how they targeted their first victim when of early primary school age.

Cummins raped this child and committed other sexual and physical assaults.

Their second victim was a pre-school child who was repeatedly struck on the head and body with a belt by Cummins.

Crawford also repeatedly committed assaults with her hand on the head and body.

The youngster was also sexually assaulted by Cummins.

The third victim was just one when they caused the other children to commit rape.

The child was subjected to rapes on “various occasions”.

The pair also sexually and physically assaulted a fourth child.

Sentencing deferred

During proceedings, the jury heard evidence how doctors who examined the victims had come to the conclusion their injuries had been caused by “traumatic” force.

Lord Harrower deferred sentence until a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on November 18 2024.

He placed the pair on the sex offenders register.

