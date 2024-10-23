Wednesday court round-up — Tricycle trickster and a single joint

A drug trafficker caught with a kilo block of 77% purity cocaine worth up to £184,000 on a Dundee street has been jailed.

Sean Myles, 33, had the Class A drug in a rucksack when he was detained at Kenmay Gardens after meeting an unknown person at Balbeggie Terrace on March 17 last year.

The first offender previously pled guilty to the supply of drugs and was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow to 46 months in prison.

Carer assault

An experienced care worker’s career is in ruins after he was caught on camera attacking a disabled client at his home in Perthshire. Michael Gitongu was supposed to be looking after the young man, who has complex learning difficulties and requires round-the-clock care but police were contacted after the 47-year-old was filmed seizing, striking, pushing and pulling his victim during a drawn-out ordeal that lasted several minutes.

Single joint

A woman claims she had “one joint” before police pulled her over for a faulty light and caught her drug-driving.

Diana Pedroso, 37, pled guilty to having excess THC in her system (9.8smics/2) while driving a BMW car at Masterton Road, Dunfermline, on December 1 last year.

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said Pedroso, of Sherbrooke Road, Rosyth, regularly “has one joint” when she gets home from work.

The solicitor told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “On the night in question, after having that joint, she made a poor decision to drive to her partner’s house.”

Ms Westwood said Pedroso was not stopped for her driving but due to “one of the lights on her car being out”.

She said her client will lose one of her two jobs as a result of being disqualified from driving.

Sheriff Krista Johnston said the reading is “quite high” but Ms Westwood suggested there may be build-up from habitual use, rather than excessive use on the night.

She was banned from driving for a year and fined £400.

Court smash

A man who smashed his way into Dunfermline Sheriff Court with a mallet was caught with a knife in one of his boots four months later and is now behind bars. Boguslaw Lach broke multiple windows and glass panels during his £1300 rampage at the building on May 8 this year.

Trike trick

A Fife man swindled £550 after pretending he would sell a man a tricycle.

Neil Lynch, 39, of Leith Avenue, Burntisland and formerly Brucefield Terrace, Lumphinnans, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to fraud.

The black Lifan tricycle was advertised for sale on Gumtree for £1,000.

During the evening of July 8 2022, a man attended at an address in Lochgelly, where Lynch was staying with a friend, to view the vehicle and an agreement was made to buy it for £550.

The cash was handed to Lynch, who gave a handwritten receipt and keys for the trike, with an agreement it would be collected the next day.

Lynch told his friend someone was coming to purchase the trike and had offered full price but the friend was unhappy about this and told Lynch to leave.

The next day, the buyer returned to pick up the trike but was met by another man who said Lynch was in Glasgow.

He phoned Lynch, who said he had moved the trike to a safe place but would not say where.

The man returned to the address the following day but got no answer at the door and there was no sign of the trike.

After trying to contact Lynch without success, he contacted police.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Lynch had a “fairly significant drug problem” at the time and did not recall the exact circumstances.

Mr Flett said the tricycle was left with Lynch, who accepts it was sold to another person and the man was effectively defrauded.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentencing until November 18 to obtain a background report.

Takeaway row

A Fife man told a 999 call handler a takeaway delivery driver was going to “get his head shot off” during a racist rant. Leon Shepstone said he would be “kicking the f**k out of that p*ki little b***ard” if police did not show up within 10 minutes.

A90 drink-drive crash

Drink-driver Olivia Hagen, 48, who crashed into another motorist while joining the A90 in Angus last month, has been banned from driving.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, she admitted driving carelessly and with excess alcohol (50 mics/22) on September 29.

Hagen, of Hamsterley, near Bishop Auckland in north-east England, joined the northbound side of the dual carriageway at Murroes just before 5.30pm.

However, fiscal depute Bill Kermode explained se failed to notice a car travelling in the nearside lane and collided with it, damaging both vehicles.

Representing herself in court, Hagen said: “I instructed the garage to dispose of the vehicle with immediate effect.

“I’m very happy to voluntarily relinquish my licence.”

The first offender was fined £286 and disqualified for a year.

