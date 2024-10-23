Fife man’s racist 999 rants in takeaway delivery driver row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man’s racist 999 rants in takeaway delivery driver row

Leon Shepstone issued chilling threats towards a delivery driver and takeaway workers.

By Jamie McKenzie
Leon Shepstone
Leon Shepstone. Image: Facebook

A Fife man told a 999 call handler a takeaway delivery driver was going to “get his head shot off” during a racist rant.

Leon Shepstone said he would be “kicking the f**k out of that p*ki little b***ard” if police did not show up within 10 minutes.

He claimed he would go to the Peri-Licious takeaway in Cardenden and “start stabbing people”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Shepstone, 36, had earlier been involved in an “altercation” with the delivery driver, his partner had been arrested and he initially called police to allege an assault on him.

Shepstone, of Dundonald, Cardenden, appeared in the dock to plead guilty to a racially-aggravated offence of improper use of the 999 network, in contravention of the Communications Act 2003 on November 29 last year.

Abusive calls

Prosecutor Larissa Milligan told the court there was an “altercation” between Shepstone and a delivery driver at his and his partner’s address during the evening in question.

Details were not given in court but police were contacted and arrested Shepstone’s partner.

He began to make 999 calls.

The fiscal depute said the initial purpose of the call was to apparently report being assaulted by the takeaway driver but Shepstone appeared to be displeased with the police response and became more aggressive in tone.

Peri-Licious in Cardenden
Peri-Licious in Cardenden. Image: Google

Ms Milligan said in one of the calls Shepstone ranted: “You best send a copper to my house, or you will be going to Peri-Licious and you will be picking me up there.

“I am not being assaulted by some p*ki b***ard that thinks he can assault me outside my house”.

During the next call, Shepstone said: “That p*ki b***ard is going to get his head shot off”.

In the next call he stated he was going to “go to Peri-Licious” to start stabbing people”.

The fiscal said later in the call, Shepstone said: “You either come to my house in the next five to 10 minutes or you will be picking me up outside Peri-Licious, where I will be kicking the f**k out of that p*ki little b***ard.

“So, get to my f***ing house the now.”

‘Utterly disgraceful’ behaviour

When police later cautioned and charged Shepstone, he replied that it was not misuse of the 999 system because: “I tried to make my complaint – you did not do your job properly”.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said first offender Shepstone had become increasingly irritated as he felt his complaint was not being taken seriously, though accepts he should not have acted the way he did.

Sheriff Susan Duff said: “I find conduct like this to be extremely serious.

“To abuse the 999 system in this way and to use such offensive language in the course of that call is, firstly, to someone at work and, secondly, about another human being, utterly disgraceful”.

Sheriff Duff deferred sentencing until November 18 to obtain background reports and Shepstone’s bail has been continued.

