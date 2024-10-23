Woman said child ‘deserved to die’ during life-threatening Angus attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Woman said child ‘deserved to die’ during life-threatening Angus attack

Laurie Taylor will return to court for sentencing later.

By Ciaran Shanks
Laurie Taylor
Laurie Taylor.

A child was smothered with a pillow for around two minutes by a woman who told her she deserved to die.

Laurie Taylor, 31, carried out the drunken attack on the girl she was meant to be caring for at an address in Angus last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the child was throttled by Taylor, who kicked the youngster in the stomach and caused her to fall down a set of stairs.

A social work report was ordered after Taylor pled guilty to assaulting the child and endangering the girl’s life.

Terrifying attack

The court was told how the child arrived at Taylor’s home to find her asleep on a sofa in the living room, next to empty wine bottles and cans.

She was woken and erupted at the child.

Ms Farmer said: “The accused went upstairs and sat on top of her, straddling her and screamed ‘I’m going to kill you’ before pushing a pillow against her face.

“The child was struggling to breathe.

“The accused said she deserved to die and would get away with it as there was no-one in the house.

“She released it after about a minute or two.”

Taylor, wearing Converse trainers, repeatedly kicked the girl on the leg and winded the child by kicking her on the stomach when she tried to leave the room.

She managed to leave but Taylor stood behind her at the top of the stairs, knocked into her and caused her to fall down the steps.

The helpless child suffered pain in her ankle and was choked by Taylor, who again said the youngster deserved to die.

The tight grip was only released after another child entered the room.

An adult relative entered the property and took the injured girl to Ninewells Hospital.

She suffered bruising and tenderness.

Guilty plea

Taylor, of Arbroath, gave a “no comment” interview to police.

Sniffling and sobbing in the dock, she pled guilty on Tuesday to endangering the child’s life during the attacks on August 22 2023.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until December for a social work report to be prepared.

