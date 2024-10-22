Perthshire man using 3D printer to build Scotland’s first ‘F**k Gun Control’ firearm

A Perthshire man using a 3D printer Christmas present was just three steps from completing a deadly gun containing parts of an AR-15 rifle.

James Maris, 21, used the printer to manufacture parts of a firearm called the FGC-9, otherwise known as the F**k Gun Control 9.

Tipped-off detectives raided his home in Kinloch Rannoch, where he lived with his parents, on May 24 last year.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing KC told the High Court in Edinburgh they found the “component parts of a firearm, a 3D printer and computer files” which confirmed he was “engaged in the ongoing manufacture of a semi-automatic” gun.

They also discovered ammunition capable of being fired from the gun.

Mr Ewing said the FGC-9 is “well known to the authorities” but Police Scotland are not aware of a successful attempt in this country to manufacture one.

In September 2024, the New York Times reported how a group called Defense Distributed posted plans online in 2013 for the “Liberator,” one of the first 3D-printed guns, a crude, single-shot model that used a nail as a firing pin.

In 2020, an organisation called Deterrence Dispensed released plans for the FGC-9.

The gun was specifically designed to circumvent gun laws.

Full confession

Maris admitted breaching provisions of the Firearms Act.

Mr Ewing said: “Officers were told on May 22 2023 that Maris had ordered a lower parts kit for an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle online.

“The kit was believed to contain the hammer, magazine catch, trigger, safety, grip and the buffer assembly and was known to be used in the manufacture of the FGC-9.”

Mr Ewing said Maris was detained and told officers: “He was fascinated with firearms and he had been building a firearm and that it was within a white box in his bedroom cupboard.

“He stated this was his and had nothing to do with his parents and that he only built this for a hobby and had no intention of using it to hurt anybody.

“He stated he purchased items to build this using his laptop, which was within his bedroom.”

Mr Ewing told the court prosecutors have been provided with a psychiatric report which confirms the first offender has been diagnosed with Autism Disorder, ADHD and significant anxiety.

Letter found with gun parts

The advocate depute told the court such firearms are made primarily from printed plastic components with some metal parts, such as barrels, screws, firing pins and springs.

The designs are created digitally.

The court heard police officers found the printed parts of the weapon in a white plastic box in Maris’ bedroom cupboard.

They also found spent ammunition, cartridges and replica weapons.

On opening the box, the police also found a handwritten letter.

The letter read: “If you are reading this I am most probably caught but I need to try and explain why I’ve done this.

“It’s not for causing any harm nor is it to spread a message or belief – its purely for my own interest as I have a passion for firearms and engineering.

“I have no radical views nor have any association to people that do.

“I’m also truly sorry for any inconvenience I have given people as a result of this, I am the only one who is responsible for this and have had no help during construction either.

“Thank you for reading and I’m sorry.”

Gun was 71 minutes from completion

Mr Ewing added: “His parents advised the police that they had bought him the printer for Christmas in 2021.

“They said he had previously used the printer to make models and gifts for family and friends.”

Maris told them that he had seen a YouTube video about using a 3D printer to make a gun and downloaded schematics for the FGC-9.

“He began to worry about getting in trouble and to regret embarking on the project and at that stage he wrote the note that was recovered by police.

“He was asked what his intentions were with regards to the use of the weapon and he stated he never planned to use it and was adamant he never intended to cause any harm with it.

“He said he was mainly interested in the process of building it.

“He expressed pro-gun control views and an intention to ultimately destroy the components or to hand them in to the police.”

Mr Ewing said that detectives concluded Maris was “nearing the end of the manufacturing process” and was just needing to complete three tasks which would take approximately one hour and 11 minutes.

Asking for bail ahead of sentencing, defence solicitor advocate Ewen Roy said: “The impact and trauma of being in police custody in 2023 has affected the accused to such an extent that he has barely left the environs of the family home.”

Lady Hood ordered background reports and continued bail before Maris is sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on December 17 2024.

